“Thank You Madrid”: DJ Mixes Latin Song With ‘Jealousy,’ Gets the Crowd Jumping

A DJ by the name of Phaphane shared a clip of himself at a club in Spain, where he mixed a popular Latin song with Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU's Jealousy

The TikTok video also showed a saxophonist swooping in and entertaining the crowd as the mix played

The clubgoers and social media users in the post's comment section enjoyed what DJ Phaphane had to offer

Amapiano is no longer a genre of music only for South Africans to enjoy - it's a global movement sweeping across dance floors and captivating audiences worldwide. One DJ proved this when he blended a Latin hit song with an amapiano track that entertained the crowd.

Latin music meets amapiano

DJ Phaphane, who had a gig at Zsongo Club in Spain, shared on his TikTok account how he mixed Puerto Rican merengue recording artist Elvis Crespo's 1998 classic Suavemente with South Africa's Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU's 2023 hit song Jealousy.

Starting with Suavemente, the crowd sang the lyrics before grooving after the DJ added the signature amapiano beat as soon as the chorus played.

Jealousy then crept in with the crowd performing the dance moves that took the internet by storm. Shortly after, a saxophonist did his thing when he put a unique spin on the song.

The DJ showed gratitude to the people in the Spanish city, writing:

"Thank you, Madrid."

Take a look at the two genres perfectly colliding in the TikTok video below:

Internet enjoys Latin and amapiano fusion

The video had hundreds of social media users dancing their way to the comment section to appreciate the mix the DJ cooked up for the crowd. A few app users also suggested other international songs the DJ should have used to get the groovists going.

@chanas_johnson laughed and said:

"How I wish I was there. Goosebumps as I dance in bed."

@_violetta_d told the online community:

"Let’s be honest: Everyone started dancing the moment amapiano hit."

@luyanda.bricks5 humorously confessed in the comments:

"My wig would’ve probably been on the floor."

@thukz34 said to the public:

"Imagine that being followed by Sister Bethina."

@junior_bfn suggested to DJ Phaphane:

"Next time, play a Bella Ciao amapiano remake."

@musclebodyrajan pointed out the talent of one of the other musicians, writing:

"Bro on the saxophone took it to another level."

@user6826800016115 proudly stated their opinion in the comment section:

"South Africa deserves a world award as a country. It's the only country that is breaking boundaries musically and with dancing. We are the best in the world, and the trendsetters of Africa."

Source: Briefly News