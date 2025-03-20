A group of bold South Africans have come together to launch The Lekker Network, which aims to shape Mzansi’s economy

The Lekker Network is a place for people in SA and across the globe to connect and share opportunities

Along with its original members, The Lekker Network has welcomed notable South Africans who are spearheading the effort to promote the company they have also opened applications for new memberships

The co-founders of The Lekker Network discussed the company's purpose and the reason for its existence. Image: Nic Latouf, Madeleine Henstra/ Linkedin and Renier Lombard/ Supplied

The Lekker Network was founded by a group of fearless, entrepreneurial South Africans who go by the names Nic Latouf, Renier Lombard, Madeleine Henstra, and Guy Ellis.

It is a platform for South Africans and those who enjoy working with them to interact, exchange opportunities, and conduct business.

The Lekker Network launch and what it’s about

The Lekker Network is set to launch in March 2025 and will provide its members with a range of benefits, including a business directory, a job portal for employers and job seekers, access to featured brand stories, a social platform with like-minded individuals, and events in various locations where guests can meet others who are inspired by South Africans.

“No matter where South Africans are, it’s always lekker doing business with us, whether everyone involved is living and working in South Africa, or whether it’s emigrants benefiting from home-grown connections in their new home country,” says Renier Lombard, co-founder of The Lekker Network.

Renier also went on to say how South Africans are "naturally collaborative" and thrive on solving challenges through innovation to drive economic progress. With the help of The Lekker Network, which aims to improve communities and the world through purposeful and prideful efforts.

Connecting South African businesses with global opportunities

The Lekker Network aims to establish connections between South African businesses and global businesspeople, valuing their work ethic, creativity, and resilience.

In order to facilitate cross-country networking and region-specific programming, chapters of The Lekker Network will be arranged by region to promote optimal efficiency. To facilitate in-person activities and closer community support, groups may be gathered in cities or smaller areas. Each local chapter would host workshops, meetups, and social events to foster connections and collaboration among members.

Whether it's for foreign companies to hire local talent to work remotely or for South African companies to establish businesses to further invest in the nation's economic development, curated learning tracks and mentorship opportunities can pair up, up-and-coming companies with more seasoned counterparts to maximise potential.

“This is more than a platform for global networking – it’s an environment that sets out to connect, uplift and empower South African businesses, leaders, and innovators here and abroad,” Nic Latouf, co-founder of The Lekker Network.

The company is not aiming to guilt emigrant South Africans into returning home; instead, they are fostering opportunities for them to share their successes and contribute to the country's future growth.

With over R4 million in pre-launch commitments from top South African organisations and business leaders, the Lekker Network's exclusive starting membership tier is now full. In March 2025, the network will make more membership tiers available to the general public.

Along with its original members, The Lekker Network has welcomed notable South Africans who are spearheading the effort to promote quality and success both domestically and internationally, like Bob Skinstad, Linda Reddy, Bruce Whitfield, Amanda Dambuza, and John Sanei, to name a few.

The Lekker Network will accept applications for membership from 1st March 2025.

