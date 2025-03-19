The 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award opens for applications, celebrating exceptional women like 2024 winners Morongwe Mokone and Refilwe Sebothoma, whose businesses have flourished through international networks and opportunities

Refilwe Sebothoma’s Hakem Energies has made a significant impact by providing affordable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to underserved communities, especially empowering women and improving their safety

Mo’s Crib, co-founded by Morongwe Mokone, has created job opportunities for women across Africa and is expanding globally, focusing on producing beautiful products while staying rooted in its local impact

A new generation of exceptional women will soon join the vibrant group of trailblazers who exemplify Madame Clicquot's pioneering spirit as applications for the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award open.

2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award: Celebrating women

This honour has been nothing short of revolutionary for the 2024 winners, Morongwe Mokone and Refilwe Sebothoma, as it has opened doors, given them a platform, and helped them grow their enterprises to new heights.

In addition to recognising their efforts, the prize has given them access to international networks and discussions, opening doors they never would have thought possible. They consider the significant influence this journey has had on their lives and the exciting growth that lies ahead as they get ready to pass the torch to the next generation of Bold Women.

The founder of Hakem Energies, Refilwe Sebothoma, who received the 2024 Bold Future Award, said that the honor has validated their efforts.

“Being in a male-dominated industry, you often feel the need to constantly prove yourself and your expertise,” says Refilwe. “Being recognised by Veuve Clicquot felt like a stamp of approval—it was like someone finally sees you and acknowledges the hard work you’ve put in. It gave me the courage and confidence to keep pushing forward.”

Empowering women and transforming communities with Hakem

Hakem Energies works to combat energy poverty by giving underserved populations access to reasonably priced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). By use of their "pay-as-you-use."

In only the last eight months, they have given clean cooking options to an additional 1,500 families by providing LPG refills for portable 5kg cylinders. Their influence goes beyond private residences; in the last year, they have improved the LPG systems in 11 nearby schools in underserved areas across the country, guaranteeing safer and more effective cooking facilities.

“Energy poverty affects women the most, so this mission is personal,” explains Refilwe.

“In one village in the North West, women who had been victims of assault while collecting firewood in the veld now have access to clean gas, which has transformed their lives.”

Additionally, Hakem Energies is collaborating with nearby schools to upgrade the facilities for cooking and safety. Since winning the prize, Refilwe's company has grown significantly and seen real benefits; B2B sales have increased by more than 30%, which is a critical boost to her community-focused business strategy.

Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award: Opening global doors

Morongwe Mokone, Co-Founder of Mo's Crib, has won the 2024 Bold Woman Award for her commitment to creating job opportunities for women in Africa. Mo's Crib, a homeware manufacturing company, has grown from 200 artisans to 300, with 80% of manufacturing taking place in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Refilwe and Mo have found the Bold programme to be a significant factor in their businesses' growth, thanks to the network of inspiring business leaders and the platform provided by Veuve Clicquot. The award has allowed them to share their stories, create sustainable jobs, and gain recognition on prestigious platforms, putting their Crib on the global map.

Looking back on the last year, Mo and Refilwe are equally enthusiastic about their companies' future growth potential. To increase their influence and reach, Mo's Crib plans to start working with a US-based shop.

This year, Hakem Energies wants to increase distribution worldwide and generate 160 jobs. It also wants to increase access to LPG Boxes and engage the community through LPG advocate initiatives. In order to guarantee safe and dependable gas for unorganised communities, they are collaborating with female businesses.

Encouraging women to apply

Mo and Refilwe, two South African women in business, have been awarded the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award. They encourage other women in business to participate, highlighting the importance of celebrating hard work and authenticating their businesses. The award provides an opportunity to connect and share stories, and entries close on 13 April 2025.

South African women in business

A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.

