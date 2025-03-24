A South African woman revealed the devastating physical toll of working in sales for a decade, showing significant hair loss and balding spots she attributes directly to work-related stress

TikTok user @mslejakane shared her emotional testimony while displaying her damaged hairline, emphasizing that her condition wasn't caused by hair products but by stress

The woman firmly rejected suggestions of new employment opportunities, especially in direct sales companies, stating "I don't want to convince anyone to buy anything ever in my life"

A woman's vulnerable testimony about the effects of workplace stress has resonated with many South Africans facing similar challenges.

Content creator @mslejakane posted a video where she showed viewers the severe hair loss she's experienced, particularly around her hairline and forehead, which she directly attributes to a decade working in high-pressure sales positions. In the clip, she emphatically rejects traditional employment, stating:

"No no no, I don't want another job, count me out. I don't want to work for anybody. Look at me, this, this is not because of products, it's not because of braiding my hair. It's because of stress. I was in sales for 10 years, 10 years working hard, and I'm done."

The physical impact of occupational stress

Research has increasingly showed that workplace stress can have effects on physical health. A study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found that physical occupational stress was negatively associated with hippocampal volume and memory performance in older adults, independent of other factors including age, gender, and socioeconomic status.

Sales positions often involve unique stressors including commission-based income, high performance targets, rejection, and unstable working hours. The constant pressure to meet quotas and convince reluctant customers can create chronic stress that accumulates over the years.

In her video, @mslejakane specifically mentions her resistance to recruitment offers from direct sales companies:

"Don't come and recruit me. I don't want to convince anyone to buy anything ever in my life. I don't want to go there."

Viewers relate to workplace trauma

The video resonated with many viewers who shared their own experiences with workplace stress:

@Lindiwemojeiks shared a current struggle:

"Currently going through the worst because someone doesn't want me at work... I have never been so hurt... It hurts."

@lihle_mazibuko had a different experience:

"Ai no no. I'm happy with my sales job, the salary is good 🙌 Which sales were you doing? Have RE5 and a qualification... You'll thank me later. Check my real account."

@Lifestyleover50 noted broader issues:

"Corporate SA has become a nightmare for so many people. Walking away is an indication of valuing your life."

@nkele related completely:

"Heei. I did sales jobs for over 15 years. I'm done, done, done. Sales jobs aren't easy. You spend your life begging people👍Ngi'right shame 🥺"

@flo shared:

"This was me when I left the bank in 2022."

