A little girl from Tonga made many people emotional after collecting her late father’s degree on graduation day

The youngster was accompanied by a guardian on stage as she accepted her daddy’s academic work

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of over 200 comments about the tearjerker

Social media users were emotional after watching a video of a girl honouring her late dad.

people were emotional after watching a little girl collecting her late father's degree. Image: @FG Trade

The clip of her walking across the stage to collect her father’s degree made many people emotional.

Girl collects late dad’s degree

One Tongan man passed on without experiencing his graduation ceremony. The scholar died a couple of months before he could celebrate his academic success with his family.

The university acknowledged his tragic absence and played a heartwarming video as his degree was handed over to his family. The clip was a real tearjerker as the university compiled photos of the late student with his family, but one where he hugged his daughter stood out the most.

The man’s daughter was accompanied by a guardian as she walked across the stage to collect her late dad’s academic record and received a standing ovation from the lecturers and the vice-chancellor of the school. One chap who went to support his mom could not resist the urge to film the beautiful moment and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

“I told myself that I wasn’t going to cry, but this broke me. I came for my mom’s graduation and witnessed this heartbreaking moment. The little girl’s dad was supposed to graduate, but he sadly passed last November. I’m praying deeply for this family.”

The now-viral video with almost half a million views allowed more people to share similar stories and how the events broke their hearts

Watch the TikTok video below:

People react to girl accepting late dad’s degree

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of comments:

One Tongan girl was accompanied on stage to collect her late father's degree. Image: @JGI/Tom Grill

@vee prayed:

“For this girl to walk on that stage wearing her belts.”

@💎🏁said:

“And he still did it, but with his daughter walking it for him.”

@🏁was emotional:

“They knew what they were doing with the dad and daughter photo.”

@Lydia G✨shared:

“He did it. Congrats, brother.”

@lzygrl2.0 explained:

“This was me during my graduation. It was a father as well, and his family did a haka for him, and I just cried.”

@Paige wrote:

“Joke's on you, I was already planning on crying today.”

@Clarisse Anne ☀️cried:

“No one prepared me for this heartbreak.”

@☪️ commented:

“My heart hurts, stop.”

