South Africans were emotional after watching a video of how Women For Change shared awareness of the country’s femicide victims

The non-profit organisation produced a large custom-made coffin and presented it to the public

The organisation, with the support of Mzansi, called for the country’s ongoing GBV crisis to be declared a national disaster

On the 11th of April, Women For Change held aloft a massive casket they had custom-made with 5,578 woven African beads.

Women for Change made a large coffin and presented it in Johannesburg. Image: @womenforchangesa

Source: Instagram

The demonstration was held at the Union Buildings in Johannesburg to urge the government to take action against GBV.

SA touched by Women For Change

Women For Change is a South African non-profit organisation that has been dedicated to combating gender-based violence and femicide since 2016. Recently, the organisation urged the government to attend to the ongoing GBV crisis in the country and declare it a national disaster.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Women For Change held a demonstration at the Union Buildings, presenting a massive coffin lined with photos of femicide victims. The casket was 33.8% larger than the standard one to represent the staggering increase in femicide over the past year.

Over 150, 000 South Africans signed the petition to declare the GBV crisis a national disaster, which was received by Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. The people of Mzansi and Women For Change hope to receive a response within the next 30 days.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA touched by fight against GBV

South Africans were touched by Women For Change’s fight against GBV and femicide in the country:

Women for Change called for the government to declare the GBV crisis be a natural disaster. Image: @womenforchangesa

Source: Instagram

@Liz Dumagude 🇿🇦 pointed out her disappointment:

“The silence from our president is loud.”

@regoqt🇵🇸 remembered last year’s controversial debate:

“They wanted to cancel you guys for Chris Brown. So disappointing. I’ll never forget.”

@Cassie was saddened by the Mzansi reality:

“That is a gut-wrenching visual-a casket because it’s sadly a reality for women in SA.”

@itslisababy was pained by how women are treated in South Africa:

“I can’t believe this is what it means to be a woman in South Africa.”

@Ngwanana MoSotho🇱🇸 🇿🇦was gutted yet touched by the organisation’s work:

“This is so beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time!”

@MsLebza experienced the event in real-time:

“I was there and at some point, I wanted to break down! I left just after the handover, my stomach was in knots.”

@Khanyii Nkosi shared in the comments:

“I just know my friend’s picture is in that casket and who would’ve thought?

3 More stories about GBV fight by Briefly News

An American lady joined in on the fight for justice on behalf of a 7-year-old sexually abused girl from the Eastern Cap.

One South African lady pointed out the lack of diversity in protests to urge the justice system to take action against GBV.

Mzansi was underwhelmed after learning tat the Police Minister allegedly lied about Cwecwe's sexual assault case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News