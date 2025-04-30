Makotis' Fire Dance Moves Go Viral, Leaving SA Entertained in TikTok Video
- A group of married women entertained the online community as they flexed their impressive dance moves
- The TikTok video gained massive traction, racking up loads of views, likes, and comments
- People loved the heartwarming clip and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts
- Briefly News spoke to psychologist and relationship expert Penny Holburn on the benefits of dancing and singing for health
South Africans are going wild on social media after a video of a makotis showcasing their electrifying dance moves surfaced online.
Makotis' fire dance moves leave SA wilding
The short clip posted by @siebritztwins, which has since gone viral on TikTok and shows the young brides confidently taking the dance floor in their full makoti attire, headwrap, doek, apron, and all, and absolutely owning the moment.
With high energy and smooth rhythm, they wowed South Africans, proving that tradition and modern vibes can blend seamlessly.
The crowd can be heard cheering them on, ululating and clapping as they drop dance moves that leave people entertained and others in awe. What stood out to many was how they managed to balance grace, joy, and cultural respect while still bringing fire to the dance floor.
Social media users were quick to praise their performance, and the makotis' video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and sparked a wave of similar videos, with other newlyweds now sharing their dance moments in celebration of love and culture.
Take a look at the video of the women breaking it down on the dance floor below:
Health benefits of dancing and singing daily
While speaking to Briefly News, psychologist and relationship expert Penny Holburn shared that music and dancing are good stress relievers. The expert explained that dancing and singing give us a break from our daily routines or work life.
"Dancing, which is a physical activity, is good for both mental and physical health. If you are dancing in a group, then you also benefit from the social engagement. Dancing and music have been shown through research to be effective in alleviating stress and anxiety and can improve mood and overall well-being due to the release of endorphins," she said.
Mzansi loves the women's dance moves
The makotis' fire moves amused social media users. Many took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.
Jesus and God love you very much said"
"What about the other one?"
Nase1245 added:
"Amaxhosa awayitandi English lomakotinutshate nomxhosa ubawela uthetha ulwimi olu lwenu nina nibusy English."
MaZet_Jay simply said:
"Omakoti abanevibe."
