A South African man's humorous method of fixing a pothole using Weetbix has SA talking

The video highlighted Tyrone's sarcasm towards Weetbix becoming hard like cement

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions from netizens about the issue of potholes in Mzansi

A South African man has Mzansi in stitches with his unconventional pothole fix using Weetbix biscuits. Image: @tyrone_buys

Source: TikTok

In a hilarious display of community spirit, a South African man named Tyrone recently took matters into his own hands, quite literally, to tackle a burgeoning pothole. But to a surprise, this wasn’t the normal cement quick fix, but he used Weetbix. The very same breakfast cereal is known for its absorbent qualities and uncanny ability to transform into a cement-like paste when left in milk for too long.

Tyrone’s TikTok video swiftly went viral, racking up thousands of views and many comments from amused and impressed netizens. The clip showed Tyrone, determined and carefully placing the dry Weetbix into the pothole. While the efficacy of his method remains to be seen in the long term, the video certainly achieved its immediate goal of bringing a much-needed dose of laughter and sarcasm.

Watch the TikTok clip here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A cereal solution to South Africa's pothole predicament

From bowl to road, the video opens with Tyrone engaged in an unconventional act of road repair, placing Weetbix biscuits into a pothole. A woman behind the camera, playing the role of a curious passerby, inquires about his unusual activity. Tyrone then explains that he has discovered a groundbreaking solution to the pothole problem. He then highlights that Weetbix can retain its firmness, regardless of the amount of milk used, implying its suitability as a durable road-filling material.

The humour of Tyrone's "cereal-sational" road repair resonated widely online, largely due to a shared understanding of Weetbix's characteristics. Many viewers humorously agreed with Tyrone's method and their own experiences with the breakfast cereal transforming into a solid mass.

Unpacking the impact of South Africa's pothole pandemic

Beyond the laughter and light-hearted banter, Tyrone’s viral video also highlighted a serious problem in South Africa: the deteriorating state of roads and the broader issue of service delivery. Across the country, motorists consistently complain about potholes, which are more than just an inconvenience; they are also a significant safety hazard, causing damage to vehicles and contributing to traffic congestion.

Tyrone's whimsical attempt, while not a sustainable solution, resonated deeply with a public that often feels frustrated and unheard regarding these infrastructural woes. His action, born out of a mix of frustration and a good sense of humour, became a symbol of the everyday South African’s struggle with, and creative response to, the challenges posed by subpar road conditions.

A South African man has Mzansi makes headlines with his unconventional pothole fix using Weetbix biscuits. Image: @tyrone_buys

Source: TikTok

How netizens reacted in the comment section

@𖣂 agreed with him:

“The milk is never enough”, so true.

@Commander suggested:

They might use Weetabix in Jozi, but in Cape Town, I know the council uses ProNutro

@thatquirkygirl added:

The math is mathing🔥

@Rele Rampeta wrote:

“Do you have a better idea?” 😭😭😭

@svippycup expressed:

A pothole by my house is so bad they even spray painted P*es Groot on the ground, with the pothole as the “o”😭🙏

@Rosy_Media14 declared:

This man out here fixing SA one Weetbix at a time 👏 In Weetbix we trust

@Marius De kock sarcastically added:

He's using too much. You only need half a piece, and it will swell

@🦋Noloooooo wrote:

Haii wena people are hungry in America.

@Kendal Standers supported him:

You’re onto something

@Drew Chetty called out the breakfast cereal:

At least something useful with Weetbix 😌😌

@the chosen one added:

I'm afraid that if Weetbix were to ever make contact with an ocean, it would completely vanish 😂

@tapiwa questioned:

To the people who get full after eating 2 blocks, how do you do it?

@c🎀 shared:

You have to buy one box of milk for each of them

@skillz applauded him:

Flipping guinus

@reshmeeka_shobradge suggested:

Take your project to the Science expo😅 amazing idea😅🤭

@_Product_Finds sarcastically wrote:

Was that a 10 billion rand project

@angelamaritz639

Mix the Weetbix and Pronutro... absolutely fail proof!!!😂😂

@Lou-Ann 🇿🇦 added:

Minister of Public Works sends you're CV 🤣

3 relevant Briefly News articles about Mzansi potholes

A viral image showing a man standing waist-deep in a massive pothole, allegedly in Ermelo, sparked outrage online, with many South Africans expressing frustration over deteriorating road conditions.

Footage of children in Eldorado Park swimming in a pothole alarmed social media users and raised major safety concerns. South Africans expressed worry about the children's health and called for swift intervention.

Residents of Meadowlands turned frustration into creativity by planting flowers in potholes around their neighbourhood. Despite the positive response to their creativity, locals insist that the government must still address infrastructure failures seriously.

Source: Briefly News