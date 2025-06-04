Homeless Sex Worker Hustles for Better Life and Helps Others Escape Poverty

A woman from Limpopo reflected on her life after hitting rock bottom and was granted an opportunity to change her life around

Today, she helps others escape poverty by taking charge of their lives and participating in work that matters

Her story of resilience, which she shared with Briefly News, has inspired many people who witnessed her low moments and how she regained her confidence

A woman from Limpopo is a great example of how resilience during the worst times could often lead to greater things.

A lady from Limpopo reflected on her tough past. Image: @ShopriteGroup

Source: AFP

She was saved by one opportunity, which she grabbed with both hands as she was desperate to change her life.

Woman transforms her life after rock bottom

A lady from Tzaneen, Limpopo, Grace Mohlabe, left home as a teenager to build a better life for herself. She arrived in Polokwane and soon realised that the grass was not greener on the other side after all.

Mohlabe sold her body to survive as she was homeless during her time in Polokwane. In 2013, an opportunity presented itself unexpectedly.

She met with Corinne Sandenbergh, founder of the women-led initiative, Ani Vileli. Their encounter opened the door to a new path and a chance to turn her life around.

About Ani Vileli, the women-led initiative

The women-led initiative teaches the women of Tzaneen the art of crocheting, where they create handmade items made from up-cycled twine. Their skill generates income as they produce items like bathmats and baskets for sale.

It took two years for Mohlabe to join the initiative. She was now a mother of two, and her first thread was a step closer to rebuilding a stable life for her family.

The mom’s fierce determination to transform her life translated into her work as she embraced the opportunity of being a part of Ani Vileli. Today, the mother of two no longer lives in survival mode but thrives in the life she’s created for herself.

A Mzansi mother changed her life for the better and became a mentor for the new generation of women. Image: @ShopriteGroup

Source: AFP

Where is Grace Mohlabe now?

She is a skilled artisan who does not need to step out of her moral compass to put food on the table, thanks to Sandenbergh, who mentored her and helped build the leader she is today.

She now helps other women reclaim their futures:

“Ani Vileli opened that door. Today I can earn an income, put food on the table, and pass the skills I’ve learned on to other young women so they can do the same.”

Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, has been supporting the women-led initiative and has donated over 3000 balls of twine since 2019. The Chief Sustainability Officer explained that initiatives like Ani Vileli show just how practical skills can transform communities:

“Supporting sustainable grassroots initiatives like this is at the heart of our Act For Change programme because it creates long-term impact, promotes dignity through employment, and helps build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Mohlabe is now a leader who trains the younger generation of women at Ani Vileli. Her journey is proof that change doesn’t just happen overnight; it is built.

