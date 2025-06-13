A viral TikTok video from a school shows kids playing a game mixing up their shoes during a lunch break

The mothers’ reactions in the comments suggest the kids are deliberately switching shoes or wearing bigger sizes

The playful act has sparked laughter but also a bit of concern among parents, questioning if this is how their kids lose their shoes

A playful TikTok from Zebediela showed children mixing shoes, entertaining and worrying parents alike. Image: @laerskoolzebediela

A TikTok video captured at a private school in Zebediela has gone viral, showing learners in a group casually swapping and mixing their shoes in a moment of schoolyard fun. The clip, shared by a TikTok account Laerskool Zebediela, shows children happily playing a game that got parents worried.

Laerskool Zebediela is a respected primary school in Zebediela, committed to quality education and the holistic development of its students. With a strong emphasis on discipline, creativity and inclusive learning, the school continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of its community through education.

Parents triggered by school shoe swap game

After watching the clip of children swapping shoes during break, many parents joked that they now finally understand why their kids sometimes come back home with the wrong shoes or shoes that don’t quite belong to them. It’s a lightbulb moment for many, helping them see their children’s antics in a new, more understanding light.

Social media was flooded with laughter, with many parents agreeing that the shoe game is a classic prank. But underneath the humour, some expressed concern and even joked that they’d need to start checking shoes more carefully.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Beyond the practical concerns, the video highlights the social dynamics among children. Kids often discover creative ways to connect, play, and create fun moments. Swapping shoes could serve as a method to engage with peers, challenge boundaries, or simply entertain themselves during a break. This viral TikTok has become more than just a funny clip; it reflects the essence of childhood play, parental anxieties, and schoolyard culture.

Parents were left triggered after they watched a video of learners playing a shoe swap game at school. Image: @laerskoolzebediela

Parents react to the game

Cinderella

"Oh, okay... come back with sizes 1 and 3."

lilac🍒🍄🌸🐻

"My mom would lose it."

Matlala CR

"Later umtwana ubuya nge'buccanner on the left and Toughees on the right."

tshepi710

"Yoh, labantwana; dangerous game."

Madlomo_Yamza

"I’m in a taxi and I’m smiling."

Senzy Ndlovu

"Next thing, shoes are lost."

Tumi_notfound

"Ehhh, my school, class of 2022, where are Ma'am Radars and Legranse?"

Latoyacele

"Babuya kanje no banana."

Nikki 🩵

"I would... mine gets so flat in the back like I'm using it to break."

Mbuelo Laura Mashau

"The next thing, you're coming back with soleless buccaneer,s yet you went to school with new shoes."

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

