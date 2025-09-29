Richard Mtsweni, a local pastor, wondered how to choose the best boerewors after he made his way to Spar

After the man shared his method with social media commentators, he asked if it was racist

People on the internet laughed at the man's commentary, while others shared their helpful techniques

A South African man wanted to know the best way to find the perfect boerewors. Images: @richmtsweni / Instagram, DewaldKirsten / Getty Images

A local man wondered how to choose the best boerewors and explained his unique method when looking at the names of the meat. He had thousands of people on the internet responding with laughter and helpful techniques to get the best of the best.

Richard Mtsweni took to his TikTok account on 26 September, 2025 and shared a video stating that he was at Spar to buy the boerewors. He noted that he would usually look at the colour and that it should have the right amount of fat for him to put the packet in his shopping basket.

He then told the online community:

"Overall, I don't buy any boerewors that doesn't have an Afrikaans name on it. Is that racist?"

Richard jokingly said that if the name doesn't make an Afrikaans 'g' sound, then it's not good boerewors.

More boerewors finding methods

Thousands of social media users gathered in Richard's comment section to share how they would search for the best boerewors, while others laughed at the local pastor's commentary.

People shared their thoughts about the man's technique to find the perfect boerewors. Image: dikushin

@gefok_maar_vrolik informed the man of their opinion:

"Look at the ingredients, it must contain coriander, nutmeg and cloves! That’s where the secret to the flavour lies."

@uberrandre said with a laugh:

"I usually hang around and wait for an Afrikaans oom to come by, see what wors he grabs, and get the same."

@strong_successful_male shared how they would prepare the meat, writing:

"That is the right way to buy your boerewors... Afrikaans Boerewors. Well done, my friend. If you want a nice crispy wors, take it out of the packet at least one to three hours before the braai and dry hang it. The outside will be crisp, and the inside will hold the juices. Enjoy."

@_yottabyte2018_ answered Richard and noted:

"No, it’s not racist! It’s like how the best biltong must come in a brown paper bag."

@kholofelobapela added in the comments:

"I look at the ingredients, especially the meat content. It has to be above 90%. The less water content in the product, the better it tastes. The ones with a lot of water are those that shrink in the pot and take off their jacket."

@liyanasaunt told the online community:

"Grabouw is the only correct answer."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

