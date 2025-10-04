A veterinarian who pitched up to treat animals at a zoo was in danger during her workday, thanks to one of the big cats

The video of a tiger trying its luck with the veterinarian received tens of thousands of likes on social media

People had a lot to say about the veterinarian who ended up in a dangerous situation with some wildlife

A tiger went viral on TikTok after launching an attack on camera. The tiger in the Mexican zoo had its eyes on a veterinarian at work.

A TikTok video of a tiger attacking veterinarian went viral. Image: Milanosss

Source: Getty Images

The video of the tiger amassed more than 69,000 likes, as many were mortified by the close encounter the woman had with the tiger. There were more than 2,000 comments from mortified viewers.

In a video shared by Daily Mail, a veterinarian who was at a Mexican zoo ended up the target of a tiger attack. The woman had her back turned to a fence full of tigers. One of the predators managed to grab her through the fence using its massive claws. Luckily for the veterinarian, a co-worker was able to unhook the tiger's claws from her, as the tiger was pulling her closer.

The tiger that attacked the veterinarian was in a Mexican zoo. Image: Orlando Sierra

Source: Getty Images

TikTok viewers split over tiger's vet attack

People thought that the lady had an extremely close call with the tiger. Others were more concerned about the animals being in a zoo. Watch the video of the tiger clawing at the vet below:

mosestruckdriver defended the tiger:

"I don’t blame the tigers, some of them hate being stuck in an environment where everything is limited and can’t do anything but sit there for entertainment, but most likely the tiger got punished smh 🤦‍♀"

Char smithy commented:

"Yes, let’s get a big, dangerous cat, but also let’s have the most useless and under-required fences to contain them."

nc0l15= was concerned about the tiger:

"Hopefully, the tiger didn’t get any repercussions for simply doing what it would have done out in the wild if it weren’t enclosed, but I am also hoping the handler is okay for the most part. I know the tiger’s claws aren’t so little or dull and are painful to endure."

joe_Delooze nored:

"Those fences are so low. the tiger could literally step over them. wouldn't even have to jump."

Allie Martin shared:

"As a vet tech (small animal), you should never trust even a domestic cat. The coat she’s wearing isn’t helping either. This is terrifying."

Soft&Wild🔓 wondered:

"Why did she go inside there? I felt so scared for her😱"

Cake Boots commented:

"People saying no sympathy, but this is the freaking vet not the zoo owner. Do ya'll want tigers to be neglected as well as locked up? Be mad at the zoo, not the lady who was hired to give medical care to them 💀"

Other Briefly News stories about wild animals

A TikTok video of a game ranger's close encounter with one of the big cats left people standing by his expertise.

People applauded a guide who managed to deter an elephant that looked like it was really going to charge at tourists on a safari.

A man stayed calm after a cheetah came very close to his car and jumped inside, coming face to face with him.

Source: Briefly News