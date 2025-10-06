“SAPS Could Never”: Army’s Obstacle Relay Competition Impresses South Africans

A group of men from the South African Army participated in the obstacle course at the 2025 Chief of the South African National Defence Force's Military Skills Competition

The competition took place in the North West Province and saw army representatives from around the world

Local internet users praised the local men and shared how they had little faith in the South African Police Service's ability to accomplish the brutal task

South Africans were impressed with what South African army representatives displayed at the Chief of the South African National Defence Force's Military Skills Competition 2025. Images: @siya_inno

A young man showcased how members from the South African Army took first place during a land obstacle course at the Chief of the South African National Defence Force's Military Skills Competition 2025. The soldiers' speed and agility received a round of applause from many local social media users.

TikTok user Siya, who is also part of the South African Army, the land-based component of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), took to his account on 5 October, 2025 to give a glimpse of the relay race. He noted that the South African team was competing against members of the Dutch army, who appeared to be lagging as the South Africans sped through the obstacles.

According to SANDF's Facebook page, Botswana, Mozambique, the United Kingdom, Zambia, and Zimbabwe army representatives participated in the 500m-long obstacle course challenge on Friday, 3 October, 2025, during the week-long event. The Kopanelo Military Sports Club, Army Support Base in Potchefstroom, served as the location.

Captain J.J.P. de Vries stated in the post:

"The course featured a brutal lineup of challenges: First Ladder (Rope Ladder), Double Beam, Hurdles, Low Crawl, Elephant Steps, Gate (Swedish Rack), Balance Beam, Assault Wall with Rope, Horizontal Beams (Over and Under), Irish Table, Fox Hole, Giant Steps (Chicken Ladder), Banquette and Pit, Low Wall, Bear Pit, second Ladder, Wall, second Balance Beam (ZigZag), Chicanes (Ticket Counter), and three Assault Walls."

Captain D.O. Mabonyane on the Elephant Steps during Chief of the South African National Defence Force's Military Skills Competition 2025. Image: SA National Defence Force (via Captain J.J.P. de Vries)

Soldiers impress South Africans

Thousands of local members of the online community responded to the post. Some people applauded the men's physical strength and stamina, while others felt that the South African Police Service (SAPS) might struggle to accomplish the task.

@windymoa humorously added under the post:

"Thank you for rejecting my application. What was I thinking?"

@pearlmzila stated to the public:

"Yoh, I already feel sorry for the enemy. Not even Spider-Man is a match."

@nono.ndlovu8 shared their opinion about the nation's police force, saying:

"SAPS could never."

@nthabisengmfubu, who had similar thoughts, said:

"If only the police had the same physical training at least once a month."

A proud @mashaba341 stated in the comments:

"Who said the army is useless again? Come and try this! Well done, boys!"

@daniels_670 told the online community:

"I know a few tsotsis ekasi lam who can do this with ease. They are just on the wrong career path. Maybe give them a chance, guys. We have too much talent we are sleeping on."

@mooki_mooki1, like a few online users in the comment section, had a message for the person filming the event, who produced shaky footage, writing:

"Cameraman had only one job, one job only. Keep the focus on the main character, have clear visuals, and let the camera be steady."

