Woman Catches Ostrich by Hand in TikTok Video, South Africa Amazeds
- A woman in a viral TikTok video went viral after showing people how useD to ostriches she is
- The lady impressed people after she demonstrated that she could overpower an ostrich
- Many South Africans had jokes about the way the woman handled an ostrich
South Africans were stunned by a woman who showed no fear when she was close to an ostrich. The young woman turned into a viral sensation for her bravery after taking hold of an ostrich.
The video of the woman with the ostrich received more than men thousand likes. People commented that they were in awe of the woman who was fearless around ostriches.
In a TikTok video by @08293xtra a woman was trying to get an ostrich to go in a certain direction. The lady simply took hold of the ostrich's neck before leading it to the side she wanted. The lady showed incredible strength as she wrangled the larger bird that initially resisted.
According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare ( IFAW), ostriches can be ferocious when under threat or stress. They are the largest and fastest running bird with speeds reaching 69 kilmetres per hour. Ostriches also have powerful kicks that can kill a lion.
South Africa impressed by woman handling ostrich
People admitted that they did not expect the lady to handle an ostrich with her hands. Many commented on the video, joking about how dangerous she is. Watch the video of the woman catching the ostrich below:
Mbhape cracked a joke:
"This is Undertaker doing chockeslam as usual."
Zanemvula 🏴☠️🇿🇦 commented:
"Remind me of my baby mama, she used to fetch me from the shebeen."
mpumelelobliss was amazed by the woman:
"And then people wonder why I don't fight with people I don't know 😭"
Jamie wrote:
"Nah but we actually not deeping how crazy grabbing an ostrich by its THROAT is idk man fear women."
TSHEDZA MULIMA added:
"One kick from that bird you going straight to ICU."
Shamira.rose was amazed:
"To think I'm scared of chickens what more an ostrich."
Kopano Maditse decided:
"Wena I’d never fight with you shame."
katlego kat was amazed by the woman's ostrch stunt:
"Wena o kotsi setshabeng (you are a danger to the world. definition of mbokodo🤣🤣"
KekeletsoChulumancoMotloheloa was full of questions:
"Chommie ? Oe chwara oe isa kae tlhe ? (You're catching to take it where exactly?)'✋🏽"
