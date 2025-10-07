A humorous video, filmed in a taxi, showed a Zulu-speaking driver scolding a passenger for eating a snack, leading to a hilarious debate about taxi laws and a debate on whether it was real or a skit

The clip was shared on TikTok and gained massive views, while confusing many viewers about its authenticity

Social media users were entertained by the driver’s struggles with articulation and the silliness of the no-eating law enforcement

A funny skit showing a driver scolding passengers for eating in his taxi went viral online. Image: @dah.commentator

A confrontation between a driver and two passengers over eating rights in his taxi became a viral moment on social media.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @dah.commentator, gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who shared widespread laughter and confusion.

The video, which left viewers wondering if it was real or a skit, showed a Zulu-speaking taxi driver scolding a male passenger sitting behind him for eating popcorn. The man questioned the driver's authority, asking why he was not allowed to eat.

The no-eating taxi rule leads to an argument

The driver asserted that it was a law that had been put in place for the taxi. The passenger then challenged the driver's own conduct by pointing out a sheep's head in a black plastic bag lying right next to the driver. The driver pointed out that the sheep's head was in a plastic bag and that he was not eating it.

The hilarious exchange continued when the man pointed to a non-Zulu-speaking female passenger next to him who was eating Doritos, and asked the driver to confront her. He tried to address her while struggling to articulate himself in English, but the woman refused to stop eating, reminding him that she paid a fare. The man continued struggling with articulation, mixing English and Zulu, trying to get the white lady to hear him.

Social media users were confused about whether the video was real or not, and shared how it made their day. Image: Raul_Mellado

SA finds the skit hilarious

The video amassed numerous views and comments from social media users who were greatly entertained. Many viewers were genuinely confused about whether the video was real or staged, but admitted that it made them laugh regardless. Some said they were nominating the taxi guy for content of the year. Others said that being bored in Mzansi was simply a choice, referring to the endless source of humour found in the country.

User @mother-of-one said:

"His English keeps rounding off to the nearest mother tongue😩."

User @Jasmine PETERS commented:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

User @Maddie shared:

"Nominated for content of the year👌🏆. I have not laughed this much in a long time🤣. We love all our people🥰."

User @sharlenec1

"South Africa is a movie 🎬 🤣."

User @Jay Someone commented:

"Guys, we need to respect rules. This is not ok. The taxi driver is actually being very civilised."

User @Mbuyelo said:

"English is stressing the whole taxi rank 😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

