A Cape Town content creator shared a video discussing two new mega-city projects being built in Gauteng

The Southern Farms mega-city project will provide 43,000 households, while the Bankenveld District City will add 20,000 households

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some praising the development but others questioning where the water, electricity, and road infrastructure would come from

A Cape Town content creator has sparked a heated debate online after sharing a video discussing two massive city projects being built in Gauteng. The clip, posted on 13 October 2025, quickly went viral, racking up over 2,900 reactions and more than 200 comments from people who had plenty to say about the developments.

The video shows the man explaining the details of both projects. He starts by talking about the R27 billion Southern Farms mega-city project, which has officially broken ground in the south of Johannesburg. The development has been in the planning stages for over 10 years and will provide 43,000 new households, as well as schools, clinics, and more.

He then discusses the Bankenveld District City project, which was approved this year and will be built between Sandton and Waterfall City. In addition to 20,000 households, it will also have a massive mall, businesses, schools, and hospitals. The man explains that while these developments are technically more like massive neighbourhoods rather than cities, they will provide a combined population of around 200,000 people.

"The question is, do you think this is a good idea or not?" he asks at the end of the video.

The question has left South Africans divided, with some people praising the development and others pointing out serious concerns about infrastructure, water supply, and electricity.

Mzansi debates the new city projects

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some people supporting the idea and others raising concerns about whether Gauteng can handle the new developments.

@benzo_mamakoko wrote:

"Good idea... Even better idea would be to build factories..."

@moses_pex_phetla said:

"A very good idea considering the economic point of view. However, with the already congested roads, they should also look into investing in the road infrastructure. The N3 and N1 will not handle the influx of vehicles that will come with the development."

@christien_tustin questioned:

"Where will enough water come from to sustain all the new residents?"

@lourinus_m_brits asked:

"Where does the money come from, private investment or just a money-making scheme?"

@thandi_mncube added:

"Good idea, and they must also build factories and create job opportunities for citizens."

@cameron_weston wrote:

"Good idea, but Eskom needs to fix the grid first."

@alma_fletcher said:

"Fix first what you have that is broken, then work on bettering elsewhere."

Details of the new developments

Content creator @cool_story_bru shared the video to get people talking about the developments, and it worked.

According to BusinessTech, construction on the new Bankenveld District City has started, with the first infrastructure breaking ground. The development is valued at R18 billion and will integrate affordable housing, retail, lifestyle, and amenities with open green spaces. It will feature an estimated 600,000 square meters of retail, office, commercial, educational, and medical space, as well as a 30,000 square meters shopping centre.

According to Joburg City, the Southern Farms Biodiversity Development Project covers an expansive 4,000 hectares and aims to provide approximately 45,000 housing units, seven local neighbourhood parks, six multi-purpose sports courts, a local library, and two home affairs offices. The project is set to address critical issues, including housing, economic opportunities, and job creation.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

