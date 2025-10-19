Online users could not stop raving about the way a dog in Cape Town looked

A man who was spotted taking the dog out became a viral sensation on TikTok

After stepping outside with the unique-looking dog, some people had concerns, and the owner responded

People were in stitches and had endless jokes after spotting his interesting dog. The TikTok video of a dog with styled fur amused online users.

A dog owner's dyed pink dog went viral on TikTok. Image: @bently2879

A man and his dog became viral sensations all over TikTok. The dog hit the streets with a colourful pet, which caught people's eyes.

The video of the man and his dog received thousands of likes. Online users shared their thoughts on the enhancements the owner made to the dog.

In a video on TikTok shared by @ehtisham_aziz, a man was spotted taking a dog out for a walk. The man caught people's eye because the dog's fur was dyed a fuchsia pink. The clip showed the poodle in the about with brightly colored pink fur.

The poodle's owner also enjoys matching her hot pink fur. Image: @betly2879

South Africa debates over dyed dog

Many people had jokes about the pink dog. Many made hilarious speculations about the dog owner. Some people were worried about the dog's health because of the dye. The dog owner responded in the comment section and explained that they used a professional dog groomer to dye the dog.

"We have used a friendly dog dye and had a professional groomer dye her. This was not harmful to the dog at all. Her name is Bentley, and she’s a happy, friendly dog."

Watch the video of the man and the pink dog below:

kak praat was impressed by the pink dog and wanted more:

"I'm very disappointed... where's the guy's pink outfit 😔"

Michelle P| TDM |🔗| was in awe:

"What a classic, I guess different strokes for different strokes right?"

Thee_Spiwe shared:

"I think I saw this cutie in Seapoint 2 days ago. I was shocked🙌🏾"

Charelle Johnson added"

"I’ve seen them too, and I did a double take ‼"

_silva💕 loved seeing the owner and his dog:

"They both look happy, so we are good."

Mariam Visser was amused:

"That's the Pink Panther🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Viva la Cape Town."

Londiwe Patricia Ngema slammed people who worried the dog was hurt by the dye:

"People have a problem with everything, nothing wrong with this, as long as the dog is happy and well taken care of .. This is @Bently the pink poodle, and his owner loves him to pieces."

Mlamli Hoyana gushed:

"I would pay to take a pic with Bentley, such a cool dog."

