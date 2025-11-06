A man shared a video detailing the government’s plan to impose a 'triple tax' burden on South Africans to fund the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme

The clip was shared on TikTok, detailing that the plan involved removing the R34 billion medical aid tax credit, sparking public fury over the loss of tax relief without guaranteed better healthcare

Social media users were infuriated by the revelation, with many expressing their lack of trust and faith in the current government and thanking the man for the information

A viral video sparked widespread irritation after detailing the government’s idea to impose a 'triple tax' burden on citizens to fund the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

The breakdown, shared on TikTok by user @ejv27, went viral, causing an uproar over the potential tax increase. The breakdown exposed how taxpayers will possibly lose billions while receiving no guarantee of improved services, sparking a heated online debate among viewers who vowed to oppose the plan.

The man explained that citizens already pay for healthcare twice: once through income tax to fund the public system, and a second time through private medical premiums, because the public system is often inadequate. The government now plans to finance the NHI by removing the medical aid tax credit. This single action could immediately give the government an extra R34 billion to spend.

The triple burden on taxpayers

This change creates a triple financial burden: citizens continue to pay income tax, they lose the medical aid tax credit, and they still must pay private medical aid premiums to maintain private access. The TikTok user warned that if the NHI fully implements future payroll deductions and extra taxes, the burden could become a quadruple tax.

The man, TikTok user @ejv27's video stressed that while the core idea is to provide everyone free healthcare, this plan comes with vague timelines, unclear costs, and no guarantees of better services. He concluded by questioning whether South Africans should trust the NHI or if it would simply become another mechanism for the government to extract more money without accountability. The video is user @ejv27personal's viewpoint; details about the NHI’s tax structure are still being debated or finalised.

SA rejects the “triple tax” plan

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who expressed extreme fury at the revelation. Many viewers argued that the plan must be opposed, stating they had lost trust in the current government’s ability to manage such a massive amount of public funding responsibly. Some were confused, asking for guidance, questioning whether, given the impending loss of the tax credit, it was simply better to cancel their medical aid entirely and rely solely on public clinics. Others thanked @ejv_27 for bringing the matter to their attention, noting that local citizens have not been vocal enough to be taken seriously by those in power.

User @Ajay asked:

"So, is it better to cancel medical aid and use the government clinics?"

User @Didii [Tech] || AWS added:

"We are not angry enough 🙃. We are just keyboard warriors."

User @Navy shared:

"Thanks for highlighting this. I can’t believe South Africans have not been angry about this all along."

User @Vura80 said:

"This Government is really milking its citizens, and I bet that NHI will benefit the entire African continent all at the expense of South African taxpayers 🙆🏽‍♂️."

User @TravelBae commented and asked:

"We need to oppose this in the government gazette. Is this still in the Bill drafting stage 😳?"

User @DURA said:

"We are doomed."

