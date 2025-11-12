Global site navigation

Mzansi Man Shows Off His "Delulu" Christmas Wishlist, Leaving South Africans Amused
People

Mzansi Man Shows Off His "Delulu" Christmas Wishlist, Leaving South Africans Amused

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A young man in South Africa amused social media users after revealing his extravagant "delulu" Christmas wishlist filled with luxury home gadgets and appliances
  • The man’s playful use of Gen Z slang and high-end picks from Takealot left viewers entertained and inspired by his ambitious festive dreams
  • The viral TikTok video quickly gained traction as netizens flooded the comments with laughter, jokes, and their own wishlist confessions

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

The holiday season is slowly approaching, and many are looking for ways to shower their loved ones with gifts, and this gent took it upon himself to flaunt all the things that he wanted for Christmas.

A young man in South Africa showcased his "delulu" Christmas wishlist that amused Mzansi peeps online.
A South African guy revealed his "delulu" Christmas wishlist, which entertained Mzansi peeps online. Image: @kazumi7446
Source: TikTok

The young man in Mzansi sparked laughter and amusement across social media after sharing his extravagant "delulu" Christmas wishlist, a lineup of luxury gadgets and home items that many could only dream of affording.

In the now-viral TikTok video, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @kazumi7446 showcased his high-end wishlist with humour and confidence, calling it his "delulu" list, which is a popular Gen Z slang term meaning "delusional" but used playfully to describe ambitious dreams.

Read also

“Another wife, another season!”: 'Uthando Nes’thembu' returns and Mzansi can’t cope

Each item on his list was displayed from the Takealot app, with prices that left viewers impressed and entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Among the first items was a Hisense 12kg/8kg Smart Washer Dryer with Inverter in Premium Black, priced at a cool R13,999. @kazumi7446 followed it up with a 4K Ultra HD Home Theatre Projector with Built-in Sound for R1,799, perfect for movie nights in style.

His next pick was a DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, also retailing at R1,799, a gadget for smooth video recording, which is ideal for any aspiring content creator.

The wishlist continued with a Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner E5 for R1,999. @kazumi7446 didn’t stop there, a Nespresso Gran Lattissima Coffee Machine, worth R6,999, and a Berlinger Haus Sahara Nordic Collection 13-piece Cookware Set, priced at R2,162, rounded off his "delulu" desires.

The video, posted on 11 November 2025 by social media user @kazumi7446, quickly gained traction online as South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and jokes.

Mzansi couldn’t get enough of a South African man’s hilarious "delulu" Christmas wishlist.
A young man in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @kazumi7446
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the man's Christmas wishlist

Read also

From solo slay to duet drama: Bassie's gig hijacked by Grace's glow-up

The online community in South Africa took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gent's funny Christmas wishlist, saying:

Mangcizo cracked a joke, saying:

"Best to take a ride to the North Pole yourself, cause angeke😅."

Just Khumo suggested:

"Hirchs has the same washing machine for less ( Black Friday special)."

Nale shared:

"Everything I want 😭."

Tira Molemane replied:

"I just want JBL headsets 😹."

User expressed:

"You need a million rand chomi😫."

Siviwe Mjodo commented:

"I want that send 1 the home theatre projector."

Watch the video below:

More on Christmas finds by Briefly News

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: