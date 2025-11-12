A young man in South Africa amused social media users after revealing his extravagant "delulu" Christmas wishlist filled with luxury home gadgets and appliances

The man’s playful use of Gen Z slang and high-end picks from Takealot left viewers entertained and inspired by his ambitious festive dreams

The viral TikTok video quickly gained traction as netizens flooded the comments with laughter, jokes, and their own wishlist confessions

The holiday season is slowly approaching, and many are looking for ways to shower their loved ones with gifts, and this gent took it upon himself to flaunt all the things that he wanted for Christmas.

A South African guy revealed his "delulu" Christmas wishlist, which entertained Mzansi peeps online. Image: @kazumi7446

Source: TikTok

The young man in Mzansi sparked laughter and amusement across social media after sharing his extravagant "delulu" Christmas wishlist, a lineup of luxury gadgets and home items that many could only dream of affording.

In the now-viral TikTok video, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @kazumi7446 showcased his high-end wishlist with humour and confidence, calling it his "delulu" list, which is a popular Gen Z slang term meaning "delusional" but used playfully to describe ambitious dreams.

Each item on his list was displayed from the Takealot app, with prices that left viewers impressed and entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Among the first items was a Hisense 12kg/8kg Smart Washer Dryer with Inverter in Premium Black, priced at a cool R13,999. @kazumi7446 followed it up with a 4K Ultra HD Home Theatre Projector with Built-in Sound for R1,799, perfect for movie nights in style.

His next pick was a DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, also retailing at R1,799, a gadget for smooth video recording, which is ideal for any aspiring content creator.

The wishlist continued with a Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner E5 for R1,999. @kazumi7446 didn’t stop there, a Nespresso Gran Lattissima Coffee Machine, worth R6,999, and a Berlinger Haus Sahara Nordic Collection 13-piece Cookware Set, priced at R2,162, rounded off his "delulu" desires.

The video, posted on 11 November 2025 by social media user @kazumi7446, quickly gained traction online as South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and jokes.

A young man in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @kazumi7446

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the man's Christmas wishlist

The online community in South Africa took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gent's funny Christmas wishlist, saying:

Mangcizo cracked a joke, saying:

"Best to take a ride to the North Pole yourself, cause angeke😅."

Just Khumo suggested:

"Hirchs has the same washing machine for less ( Black Friday special)."

Nale shared:

"Everything I want 😭."

Tira Molemane replied:

"I just want JBL headsets 😹."

User expressed:

"You need a million rand chomi😫."

Siviwe Mjodo commented:

"I want that send 1 the home theatre projector."

Watch the video below:

More on Christmas finds by Briefly News

South Africa's own TikTok sensation, Mrs Bullock, has taken the internet by storm once again, this time sharing her favourite holiday shopping spot at Santa's Warehouse.

A content creator by the name of Sonya Sed shared a video on her TikTok account (@sonyased5), giving viewers a glimpse of her Christmas tree, which probably took her all of five seconds to put together.

When the festive season rolls around, many go all out to deck their halls with dazzling decorations. One local woman shared a breathtaking exterior Christmas display, leaving viewers absolutely stunned.

Source: Briefly News