Taste of Belgium Market 2025: Belgian Culture, Food & Fun in Cape Town

The highly anticipated Taste of Belgium Market returns to Cape Town for its 14th edition, promising a day filled with Belgian culture, food, and festivities

Visitors can indulge in authentic Belgian delicacies, enjoy premium wines and beers, and explore a vibrant craft market featuring local and Belgian artisans

The family-friendly event will feature live music, kids’ activities, and a festive atmosphere perfect for food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike

The Taste of Belgium Market is bringing Belgian culture, food, and fun to Cape Town. Image: Krisztina Papp/Pexels

Shuuu! Capetonians are in for a treat as the 14th edition of the popular Taste of Belgium Market was announced by the Belgian Chamber of Commerce and the Belgian Consulate General in Cape Town.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 15, at the Belgian Residence in Newlands, Cape Town, from 10 a.m. and ends at 17:00. Entrance is free.

This yearly festival of Belgian culture offers a lively day full of genuine flavours, handcrafted goods, and loads of joy. Waffles, chocolates, substantial stews, fresh mussels, and gourmet fries are just a few of the many sweet and savoury Belgian treats available to visitors.

You can also enjoy an excellent assortment of Belgian-made wines and spirits, including premium beers. Along with the delicious food, visitors may also explore a carefully chosen craft market with handcrafted items, presents, and crafts from Belgian and local producers. This market is ideal for early holiday shopping or a distinctive memento.

The Taste of Belgium Market provides a warm and inviting experience for all ages, regardless of whether you're a longtime admirer of the distinctive Belgian culture or just keen to learn about its richness. This event will be your one-of-a-kind chance to sample Belgium's famous flavours if you haven't had the chance to travel there yet!

Families will enjoy a variety of activities at the event, such as sand craft stations, face painting, and jumping castles. Everyone may choose a cosy seat and take in live music from the acoustic folk-rock duo The Incidentals throughout the day, fostering a laid-back and joyous vibe.

A marketplace filled with people enjoying themselves as they shopped and interacted. Image: Kayle Kaupanger/ Unsplash

A local woman has recently launched a new business centred around a jumping castle, which she describes as her "best move by far."

