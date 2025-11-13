A heartwarming video shared by Darion Thorne captured children in the Cape Flats township of Manenberg peacefully watching a movie night projected onto a neighbour’s wall

The beautiful community initiative was shared on TikTok, showcasing a successful effort to provide wholesome entertainment in a challenging area

Social media users were touched by the thoughtful gesture, praising the organiser for creating positive community activities that steer youth away from crime

Briefly News spoke with Dariel Thorne, the founder of The Arts in Manenberg Society (AIM), a community arts organisation, about his open-air cinema initiative

A Cape Town artist from Manenberg was praised for his movie night initiative for residents of the area. Image: dthorne

Source: TikTok

A captivating video showcasing a powerful community initiative in Manenber's Thames Walk captured the attention of social media and proved that art can thrive even in the most challenging environments.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @darion_thorne, resonated with viewers who praised him for the initiative and wished to assist with items like popcorn.

The video opens on a quiet night in the Cape Flats, a region known for high unemployment and gang activity. A group of little ones is seen sitting peacefully and attentively, watching a cartoon movie projected onto a neighbour's wall, which serves as the big screen.

The Manenberg movie initiative

The creator, TikTok user @darion_thorne, an arts facilitator, global choreographer, and founder of Arts in Manenberg (Aim), captioned the post by expressing profound fulfilment with the scene, noting that he and his partner had found the perfect spot for the activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Art as a tool for transformation

In an article published by local publication Eyewitness News, Darion Thorne established this initiative to demonstrate that art possesses the power to transform lives by introducing wholesome activities, such as community movie nights, to the area. This initiative, which began in 2013 as an annual event featuring films by local, independent Cape Town filmmakers such as Adrian van Wyk and Nadine Cloete, has recently evolved into a regular biweekly treat for children.

Darion Adams stressed that the success of the movie night relies on collective effort, where neighbours contribute everything from power cables and white cloths (for the screen) to mats for seating. He emphasised that every resident plays a role in fostering joy and comfort in the space.

The artist received praise online from viewers who were reminded of their childhood. Image: @darion_thorne

Source: TikTok

Unifying Manenberg’s community through the arts

The Briefly News team spoke to Darion Thorne, a global choreographer and the individual behind the moving open-air cinema initiative in Manenberg

We asked Darion how providing children with a shared moment of peace and wonder directly contributes to long-term community healing and dignity. He responded:

“I believe that we’re operating within the cracks of society - leaning into the places of our deep pain and transmuting that into power. It’s more than just a movie night, it is a moment to pause, reset and to encounter each other differently. The moment allows for responses of collective care. All attention is focused and directed toward the care of the kids. This is also planned to remain for as long as we can operate; this calls for collective accountability and self-management. Parents have also asked to be directly involved, which requires us to re-strategise and call on each other to assist, and this action strengthens our bonds for solidarity and care.”

The team asked what the deepest spiritual or personal motivation is that compels the artist to keep organising these events, even when faced with logistical challenges or discouragement. He shared:

“We are often tired and in need of rest. When we do the setup, we are strengthened by the community participation in the setup, the gathering of the kids, and the lowering of music volumes in the surrounding households. The silences in the road as the movie plays. This shift in the energy of the space is a telltale sign that we have landed gently into this moment of peace and solidarity. This keeps us motivated and aware of our responsibility to keep going.”

When asked what universal lesson about grassroots social change Darion thinks Manenberg’s successful cinema model offers to other communities battling similar social issues across South Africa. He said:

“The biggest reminder that has been a topic of discussion I have with many people, and even on my social media, especially on TikTok, is that you have to use what you’ve got at your disposal. We started with a bed sheet, a tiny projector, a speaker and a wall. You only need the right clarity of intention and clear boundaries as to what you wish to see and what you do not want to see or happen. Secondly, you have the power of the people around you to keep you strong and focused. Call on them and ask for help.”

Mzansi loves the movie night idea

The video gained massive engagement from viewers who were impressed by the thoughtful gesture. Many viewers praised Darion, saying his lovely idea was exactly how communities are rebuilt and changed from within.

For some viewers, the scene triggered nostalgia, reminding them of similar experiences during their childhood days. Others sought ways in which they could assist, like donating popcorn, noting that the initiative was a great way to keep children engaged, and deter them from joining gang activities.

User @THEO★TEMMERS 🇿🇦 said:

"This is how you change a community 👏."

User @Cam_dior shared:

"The world is healing😭."

User @just_tee asked:

"Can we sponsor with donations, like for popcorn and drinks? I would gladly contribute ❤️."

User @rara.7866 added:

"Great job. Not everyone can afford R200 for one dam movie ticket."

User @S!MS commented:

"Wow, it warms one's heart to know that there is still hope for the youth to know that they have something to look forward to, instead of gang violence. Thank you for the kind hearts that started this. Please don't stop."

User @littlemissgoliath said:

"Seeing this brought tears to my eyes. My grandmother, grandfather and father used to live in that little house upstairs where the curtain is slightly opened and the light is shining through. They’ve all three passed on, and I haven’t seen the house in 2 years 💔."

User @alcapone_slime4 added:

"Keep the youth busy with activities and they'll feel there's more to life than being a gangster, God bless the person who came up with this idea ♥."

Watch the TikTok video here.

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town, impressing many social media users.

A UCT medicine student shared a heartfelt video detailing the simple gesture that cured his homesickness: the warm and loving response of a Xhosa mother.

A husband captured his gorgeous wife struggling to close the car door due to a very tight dress, on her way to attend a Brutal Fruit event in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News