A powerful cultural performance in Cape Town stopped crowds in their tracks as an Xhosa choir delivered an emotional and unforgettable showcase

The group’s soulful harmonies and traditional attire captured the hearts of both locals and tourists, celebrating heritage through music

Social media erupted with pride and admiration as Mzansi praised the choir for preserving tradition and inspiring unity through song

Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square was brought to a standstill after a talented Xhosa choir delivered a breathtaking performance that left locals and tourists in awe.

A soulful performance by a Xhosa choir left Cape Town's Greenmarket Square in awe. Image: Siphamandla Arts Group

Source: Facebook

The young singers, dressed in striking traditional white and blue attire, showcased their rich cultural heritage through harmonious vocals that echoed through the city’s bustling heart.

The now-viral video, shared by Siphamandla Arts Group on Facebook, showcases a group of young men and women who can be seen performing traditional Xhosa songs, captivating onlookers who quickly gathered to record the magical moment.

The choir’s passionate voices and synchronised movements created an atmosphere of unity and pride, highlighting the power of music to connect people from all walks of life.

Tourists and locals alike paused to take in the performance, some visibly moved by the group’s energy and spirit. Many applauded and cheered as the choir ended their song, while others shared clips online, praising the youth for keeping their culture alive in such a beautiful and authentic way.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration and pride. Many described the choir’s performance as heartwarming and a true reflection of Mzansi’s beauty. Others commended the group for using their talent to celebrate and preserve their cultural roots while representing the Xhosa community with grace and power.

The wholesome moment uploaded on 11 November 2025 by the social media user Siphamandla Arts Group displayed South Africa’s vibrant diversity and the deep emotional connection that music fosters among its people.

The Xhosa choir’s performance not only entertained but also inspired, proving that tradition and talent remain timeless treasures.

Greenmarket Square in Cape Town was mesmerised by the soulful performance of an Xhosa choir. Image: Siphamandla Arts Group

Source: Facebook

SA raves about the Xhosa choir in Cape Town

People online took to the comments section to gush over the Xhosa choir's amazing yet touching performance at Greenmarket Square, saying:

Dcken Wa Bantu said:

"Whose chopping onions with me? Is very emotional."

Dimpho Kaelo Mokowe added:

"The last girl sang it with deep emotions, man, now I'm here like I'm chopping onions."

Alana Jeffress wrote:

"I love my people. Our ancestors are always around. We are the blueprint. Our voices sing of praise, sorrow, happiness and love. We can never be replaced. Without us, there is nothing. Thank you for sharing your gift."

Fulufhelo Mushe Tshivhula stated:

"Their voices tell a story that my mind can't comprehend, but my soul understands in a way, thanks for the blessing."

T.C. Cotin replied:

"The second girl sounds like a young Lauryn Hill. Maybe I’m trippin lol."

Watch the video below:

