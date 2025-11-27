A 36-year-old singer from Cape Town, Genevieve Maya, shared her experience of using Temu to support the free drumming class she started in Oudtshoorn after moving there

The passionate instructor told Briefly News about her Temu discoveries that helped repair broken instruments and revive lessons for her community learners

Her finds on the shopping platform gave more than 20 students access to better equipment and a more engaging space to learn music

In Oudtshoorn, a small town in South Africa’s Western Cape, 36-year-old singer Genevieve Maya brought music to her community. She started a free, nonprofit drumming program, giving children and adults the chance to explore rhythm, build confidence, and express creativity.

Genevieve got the idea after moving from Cape Town in 2017 with her husband. She shared how the free Oudtshoorn music school started:

“Music has always been part of my life. I’m a singer, my husband plays multiple instruments, and both our fathers were musicians, too. Our town didn’t have a music school, so we decided to start one.”

Broken instruments slow early progress

The early days of Oudtshoorn’s only free music school were tough. Donated drum kits arrived in poor condition, with cracked drum skins, too few drumsticks, and missing parts. Genevieve remembered the difficult time:

“It was heartbreaking when someone had to just watch instead of play.”

Looking for a solution, she turned to Temu, an online platform she used for personal shopping, and discovered affordable drumsticks, covers, and replacement skins. She said:

“Quality covers and drum accessories in our town are very expensive, so it was far more affordable to get them from Temu.”

A recent survey found that 46% of South African shoppers save more than half their budget by using Temu, making it a popular choice for local creatives like her.

With fresh drumsticks and repaired instruments, the drumming classes finally came alive. Genevieve said:

“Nobody was left out. The whole class lit up that day."

Temu finds improve Oudtshoorn music school

Today, her sessions bring together 26 learners, 22 children and four adults, for short, focused lessons that blend rhythm and teamwork. Parents say their children come home calmer, more confident, and eager to learn. Genevieve said:

“There were kids who didn’t even know they possessed musical talent. This program helped them discover it.”

The class has also become a place where diversity thrives, uniting kids from different backgrounds through the shared language of music. With the help of affordable supplies from Temu, Genevieve hopes to expand and find a permanent home for the program and inspire even more young musicians. She said:

“Temu has already helped us in small but important ways, giving us access to quality materials we couldn’t otherwise afford. That’s what keeps us going.”

