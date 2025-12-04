A woman learned a hard lesson while recording herself carrying a live chicken for a TikTok video

The lady left South Africans amused after showing the way the chicken got the best of her

People were cracking jokes after seeing the woman's interaction with the chicken

A lady on TikTok went viral after having a face-off with a chicken. The clip went viral, and many were in stitches.

Lady pecked by a chicken in a TikTok video. Image: @kamvamuteyi

Source: TikTok

The clip of the woman and the chicken amassed more than 30,000 likes. People were in stitches after seeing the lady's bout of bad luck.

In a video on TikTok by @kamvamuteyi woman was holding a live chicken under her arm. When she moved the chicken closer to her face, it pecked at her lip. The lady looked at the chicken in disbelief after the accident. In another clip, the woman showed that she'd caught the chicken as a meal, and she joked about having the last laugh. The lady living on a homestead processed the chicken and made jokes about getting payback. The TikTokker proceeded to make a cooking vlog while occasionally complaining about the chicken's peck.

The woman processed fresh chicken on her homestead. Image: @kamvamuteyi

Source: UGC

South Africa jokes about woman vs chicken

Online users were amused by the video @kamvamuteyi posted. People said the chicken still bit her first, even thought she ate it. Watch the video of the woman getting pecked by the chicken by clicking here.

Nolwandle Lwah Ntsele said:

"So much for my mum saying chickens don’t bite 😭"

zama_makhoba commented:

"Hawema 😭😭 bengizoyilahla phansi 😭 even carrying it is too much."

Mahlako wrote:

"But did you ask the chicken for permission to take content? Because that response is valid."

JOYLee remarked:

"I knew I wasn't a fool for being scared of chickens😭😭"

🖤🩶Blvckvnd ✨️👣 agreed:

"Then they say chickens don't bite....what is that...😭😭😭😭I have my reasons to be afraid."

Nkanyezi commented

"Yep, that’s exactly why I’ll never go near chickens 😭"

lwah? remarked:

"You just made my fear of chickens worse! 😭"

Avile Cele🤍 wrote:

"That's why I'm scared of chickens 😭"

🤍Naila K commented:

"And people think I'm being dramatic when I tell em I'm so scared of chickens😭😭😂💔"

iss Mosala ❤️ added:

"My fear is validated today 😭😭🤚"

kemmiie_scott added:

"If my grandmother ever says 'ayilumi inkukhu' I'll show her this video 😭"

Awande Mlangeni 🩰 added:

"Hohoho, my fears for chickens just escalated once again🙏✋"

The Brownskin Dj wrote:

"Would’ve thrown it away very far, very fast 😭"

🖤🩶Blvckvnd ✨️👣wondered:

