A woman at an international event in Vietnam impressed people with a performance she did in honour of Cyril Ramaphosa

The lady touched South Africans after choosing a classic by the late Brenda Fassie to perform on stage

South Africans were raving about the young woman who delivered a stellar performance that many loved

People were impressed by a Vietnamese event celebrating South Africa. A performance in the Asian country took to the stage and referenced Brenda Fassie.

A Vietnamese woman sang a Brenda Fassie hit.

The video of the woman's Brenda Fassie cover received thousands of likes. People were thoroughly impressed by how the performer chose the perfect song to dedicate to South Africa.

In a video on TikTok by @athigeleba, a performer at an event for Cyril Ramaphosa in Vietnam was singing a Brenda Fassie song. The woman was singing Weekend Special, which cemented Brenda Fassie as a South African icon. Her cadence, while singing the song, was also perfect compared to the original song by Brenda Fassie.

Vietnam hosted a banquet for Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2025.

South Africa applauds performer in Vietnam

Many people thought the video by @athigeleba of the Vietnamese woman singing a South African song was sweet. Many Asian countries often show touching diplomacy towards South Africa. Watch the video of the woman performing Brenda Fassie below:

Rodney Govender was delighted by the Brenda Fassie performance:

"Thank you, Vietnam. Such an honour. We are all connected. This is the world we should strive for, love and peace 🥰"

Tee🎀 applauded the song choice:

"😭Finally something outside of Mandoza. I hope our peeps are taking note."

PoliticalView-ZA commented:

"Mabrrr... How did they get that legendary song right, 🤔"

🇿🇦M@rvz🇿🇦 felt proud of Brenda Fassie:

"Her legacy lives on even in other countries. 💯👌"

Advocate of Self Love remembered Brenda Fassie fondly:

"May your iconic soul continue to rest in power Brenda Fassie 🌹 you were and will always be part of our remarkable history."

Carrie🤍👑🫶 applauded the Vietnamese singer:

"I love Vietnam and the people. The President will be treated well there."

Rakgadi Kells🇿🇦🇸🇿 gushed:

"One thing about Asians they know a way to our hearts ❤"

YOLA@0216 enjoyed the Vietnamese woman's version of Weekend Special:

"Love this jezzy feel weekend special Brenda Fassie❤️"

Hannibal Smith felt nostalgic:

"Beautiful stuff. 🤣🤣 Weekend special. Grew up on that hits."

keabetsoe102 enjoyed the Vietnamese performer's show:

"She’s so polite with it🤭🤭"

T-FELO was impressed by the Brenda Fassie rendition:

"She respected that song 🥰 👌"

Light exclaimed:

"Wow that's one of the best songs to ever come out of South Africa, the legendary Brenda Fassie."

Apple User838743 sang Vietnam's praises:

"Brilliant, Vietnam! Who is this singer doing Brenda Fassie cover?"

