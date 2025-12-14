An Afrikaner woman named Meghan Bothma, who lives in the United Kingdom, responded to a person who commented on her spending

Meghan shared that she had flexible working hours, and the day on which she had to be at the office

Social media users defended the content creator and noted that her spending habits weren't anyone's business

A South African woman living in Scotland shared what her work schedule looked like. Images: @the_saffa_in_scotland / TikTok, @the_saffa_in_scotland / Instagram

Source: UGC

Meghan Bothma, an Afrikaner woman who has made Scotland her home, responded to a not-so-nice comment about her spending habits by explaining her flexible working hours. Internet users had her back and deemed her response a gracious comeback.

The comment that Meghan, who immigrated to Scotland in 2019 with her husband, Sakkie, and son, replied to read that the person felt nervous when Meghan shopped. Having seen her previous videos, the person claimed that it looked as if the mother only worked for a few hours but earned a bag full of money.

Taking to her TikTok account on 10 December, 2025, the content creator got ready to head to the office and said:

"I wish I worked fewer hours. I actually wish I didn't have to work at all. I have a full-time job. I'm a corporate girly, a PA at an accounts firm in Edinburgh. I work 37-and-a-half hours a week for them. We work flexible hours, and on Fridays, we only work until 1pm, as long as you work your 37-and-a-half hours before that time."

Edinburgh (pronounced eh·duhn·bruh) is the capital of Scotland. Image: @edinburgh

Source: Instagram

Meghan, who only goes to the office on Wednesdays, added that her boss only asked employees to clock in by 10am at the latest each day, and they could clock out by 4pm at the earliest.

"I was planning on going to the gym between 12pm and 2pm, which means I'd have to start working from 6am so that I can work from 6am to 12pm, and then from 2pm to 4pm or 5pm.

"Don't worry about my shopping; I buy everything with my own money."

Afrikaner woman in Scotland sparks a conversation

Social media users, mostly South Africans, entered the comment section and expressed their thoughts about Meghan's working hours and the message she had received.

@thebelleabroad added under the post:

"The jealousy is loud. Even if you swiped Sakkie's credit card and worked five hours a week, so what?"

@maritsadj shared with Meghan and the public:

"I work those hours in three days, but it's retail. And your hours and spending have nothing to do with people anyway. You can spend as you want."

@stephanie_cloete said of the woman's video:

"That's the most decent, respectful comeback I've ever seen."

@carina_tromp stated with a laugh:

"Shop your little heart out, but just take us with you, please."

After watching the video, @okkiekettiesgail told the content creator:

"You don't have to explain yourself. You're not lazy, and you can do whatever you want with your money."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Meghan's account below:

3 Other stories about South Africans abroad

In another article, Briefly News reported that Black South Africans in the United States came under intense scrutiny amid heightened tensions between the two countries, experiencing visa delays and a lack of community support.

reported that Black South Africans in the United States came under intense scrutiny amid heightened tensions between the two countries, experiencing visa delays and a lack of community support. A local woman living in Switzerland shared a list of what she missed from her home country. Some people agreed with what she had mentioned, while others explained why they preferred staying away.

An Afrikaner teacher in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, showed a grocery store selling South African goods, which included Woolworths-branded items.

Source: Briefly News