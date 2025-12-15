A TikTok creator showcased a full property transformation, giving viewers an inside look at before and after renovations

Practical renovation tips, budgeting insights, and design highlights made the video valuable and relatable

The stunning exterior, modern entertainment area, and pool upgrades captured the audience's attention and inspired many

A simple house flip evolved into a full-blown dream home transformation, captivating everyone with awe. Each step of the journey inspired viewers, proving that with dedication and imagination, any house can become a dream home.

The picture on the left showed Wilma with her dog. Image: @flippingwithwilma

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @flippingwithwilma posted a video on 14 December 2025 showcasing an incredible house renovation. In the video, she presented the property before and after the makeover, highlighting the dramatic transformation from an older, outdated home into a modern, visually stunning space. The exterior received particular attention, with upgrades including a brand new pool, fresh grass, tree removal, and newly tiled areas. Wilma explained that the project took seven weeks to complete and went over budget on the exterior, prioritising a sleek outdoor entertainment area to appeal to future homeowners.

Beyond just a visual upgrade, the renovation included functional improvements and smart design decisions. The lapa was replaced with a modern covered entertainment area, and the exterior landscaping included tree felling, rubble removal, and fresh paint, giving the property a complete facelift. Wilma shared budgeting insights, noting that homeowners should expect to spend around R80 000 or more on a new pool alone. These value-added tips give viewers a practical understanding of the costs and effort required in high-end property flipping, demonstrating both aesthetic and financial planning considerations.

Home renovation before after reveal

The content posted by @flippingwithwilma user @flippingwithwilma’s quickly resonated with audiences, as viewers loved seeing the stark contrast between the before and after shots. Many people were related to the challenges of renovation and were fascinated by the attention to detail in every corner of the property. The story’s relatability, paired with Wilma’s transparency about budgeting and timelines, made it highly shareable across social media, sparking discussions about dream homes, DIY projects, and property investment tips.

Mzansi reacted positively, expressing amazement at the transformation and appreciation for the practical insights provided. Viewers admired the pool, modern tiles, and outdoor entertainment area, while others were inspired to consider renovating their own homes. Overall, the video encouraged conversation around property flipping, home design trends, and smart investment strategies, leaving audiences motivated and impressed with the dramatic results.

The picture on the left showed the house before being flipped. Image: @flippingwithwilma

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Can't see me wrote:

“Beautiful, but why is the pool so small with so much space?”

MothekgiR wrote:

“My type of house. 🥰”

User1751085388070 wrote:

“What's the price of renovations?”

David Grant Real Estate wrote:

“Brilliantly done.”

MikeOnABikeZA wrote:

“Hi Wilma, what’s the best email to contact you on?”

Phiwokuhle Sethabile Zwane wrote:

“Stunning.”

Lungstar wrote:

“This is extremely beautiful.”

Smokedoutnjabs wrote:

“Beautiful.”

Mpume 🇿🇦 wrote:

“Wilma do you ever rest? 😍”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to house renovations

A South African homeowner shared her DIY kitchen renovation journey, showcasing her transformation of the space on a budget.

A content creator shared a TikTok video showing people the progress he made with getting settled in a backroom.

A young woman posted a video getting emotional about a renovation in her home, prompting reactions online.

Source: Briefly News