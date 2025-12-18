A woman on TikTok showed the internet what her Secret Santa partner got her in the gift exchange game

She didn't reveal what she wanted, but showed that she got an object that people felt was quite dated

Social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the gift the woman had received

A woman caused local internet users to burst out in laughter when she revealed the Secret Santa gift she received. The post prompted others to share what they got in the fun, festive gift exchange.

On 14 December 2025, TikTok user @rendizela012 shared a picture of a beautifully wrapped box, leaving people on the edge of their seats wondering what she had been gifted. The next photo in the slide showed that she was presented with a 30cm pinecone platter from the Regent Crystal brand.

The woman wrote:

"This thing of Secret Santa should stop. I’m going to fetch my gift on Monday, guys."

Secret Santa gift amuses South Africans

Thousands of local members of the online community gathered in the comment section with their two cents about the glass item.

@lovelaughntsako laughed and asked:

"How old is your colleague?"

@pen_of_inspiration shared in the comments:

"At least you got that weird thing. My colleague got an entire fire extinguisher. Like, who in their right mind would buy a fire extinguisher?"

@heiwa1203 added with a chuckle:

"I'm taking mine back in January. I even requested my money back asoze."

@lesegosethole8 remarked under the post:

"I hate to admit it, but I think this gift probably comes from my fellow 1k."

@posh_luxerose suggested to the woman:

"Submit your wishlist! It works."

Take a look at the TikTok post on @rendizela012's account below:

