“People Have Been in Line From 4am”: Woman Shows Massive Queue for Free Standard Beauty Products
People

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A young woman named Mellisa Musekiwa shared a clip of the long queue outside a beauty brand's warehouse
  • Mellisa shared that there was chatter that people had queued as early as 4am to get the free beauty products
  • Members of the online community were in disbelief when they saw the line stretch for metres

A woman showed a long queue in Gauteng.
A young woman stunned the internet when she showed the long queue. Images: @mellisamusekiwa / TikTok, @mellisa_musekiwa / Instagram
Source: UGC

After hearing that the beauty brand Standard Beauty was allegedly giving away free products, several people flocked to the warehouse in Modderfontein, Gauteng, to get their hands on the items. The queue wrapped around the building, which surprised many.

On 18 December 2025, TikTok user Mellisa Musekiwa posted a video showing the long queue of people stretching for metres. She wrote in the caption of her post:

"Apparently, people have been in line from 4am."

Long queue stuns the internet

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to express their opinions about what they saw on their screens. Some people who were at the location shared their experience of the queue.

A conversation in the comment section also claimed that the beauty brand was giving away defective products, which garnered the crowd's attention.

A woman typing on her phone.
The long queue sparked a chatter online. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

@seruru.bele said to the public:

"People won’t even stand in lines this long to vote for change, but can do it for 'expired' products."

@aimee_140624 told the online community:

"As much as I love Standard Beauty, this is a hard pass."

@itstamcreates shared in the comments:

"I got there, saw the line, and turned around."

@kembalintswaki stated to people on the internet:

"We clearly love free things. If it wasn’t for the distance, I would have been there."

Take a look at the TikTok video showing the long queue on Mellisa's account below:

