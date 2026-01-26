“That’s Mighty Convenient”: American Woman Likens Thomas Sithole’s Death to Tamla Horsford’s
- A content creator compared the deaths of Thomas Sithole and Tamla Horsford, highlighting dark similarities
- Tamla's mysterious death in 2018 still raises racial speculation after an investigation ruled it accidental
- Thomas Sithole vanished during a boat trip, raising questions about the circumstances of his death
An American content creator heard about the controversial death of Thomas Sithole, a 17-year-old South African learner who was found dead in the Vaal River after allegedly going on a boat trip with his friends. The woman abroad stated that the case was eerily similar to the mysterious death of an American woman named Tamla Horsford.
The content creator, @afineappple, said to her audience:
"I thought after what happened to Tamla Hordford, we would never have to be dealing with one of these situations again."
According to the publication Medium, Tamla, a 40-year-old mother of five, attended a 'Football Moms' sleepover with seven other women on 3 November 2018. She was the only Black woman in attendance. The next morning, she was mysteriously found dead in the backyard, leading many to speculate that her death was racially motivated.
After a four-month-long investigation, the case was ruled an accidental death, reports Fox 5.
Thomas, who was allegedly one of a few Black boys, went missing on his friend's father's boat and also took a ride on a jet ski, reports News24. His friends only realised later that he was missing. The teenager's family questioned the account, citing inconsistencies.
When @afineappple read the reports that Thomas' friends only found out he wasn't on the vessel with them after their trip, she said:
"That's mighty convenient."
The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.
Watch the TikTok video posted on the American woman's account below:
Source: Briefly News
