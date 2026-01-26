A video was shared of the funeral of 17-year-old Thomas Sithole Junior, who drowned in the Vaal River

The footage showed his classmates carrying his coffin out of the church as the congregation sang emotional hymns

South Africans expressed deep sadness in the comments, with many connecting his death to the recent Vaal scholar transport accident

As was reported by Briefly News recently, Thomas Sithole Junior was a 17-year-old from Sebokeng whose body was found in the Vaal River on 12 January 2026. He had been reported missing just three days earlier after going on a boat cruise with friends on 9 January and falling off the boat. His memorial service on 22 January 2026 left many heartbroken, and footage from his funeral has brought fresh waves of grief across Mzansi.

TikTok account @justadvocacy, known for sharing content about crimes and victims in South Africa, posted the video on 24 January 2026, showing heartbreaking scenes from the funeral. The clip captured the moment inside the church as mourners sang funeral hymns, their voices heavy with sorrow. Thomas's classmates and friends carried his coffin out of the building, their faces filled with grief as they walked him to his final resting place.

The video also revealed different family members struggling to cope with the loss of the young man. The pain was visible on everyone's faces as they said their final goodbyes to someone who had his whole life ahead of him. The footage struck a chord with many South Africans who had been following Thomas's story since he went missing.

A lot of people who watched the video felt the weight of the tragedy, with many sharing their condolences and support for the family. Viewers expressed how painful it must be for Thomas's parents. Many also drew connections between Thomas's death and the recent Vaal scholar transport accident that claimed the lives of over 10 children, noting how many young people were being buried on the same day.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns Thomas Sithole's death

Netizens shared emotional messages, mourning the young boy and sharing their heartbreak over the tragic loss on TikToker @justadvocacy's post:

@thoriso wrote:

"Yoh😭😭😭 The mothers cry😭😭😭"

@carlifesa said:

"Thomas, go dance in heaven, make the people laugh, we are gonna miss you at school, my brother, we all love you with all our hearts 😭❤️Love you, man 😭."

@siyanda shared:

"So many young people being buried on the same day💔💔."

@abilenegounden expressed frustration:

"😔 While people who are responsible remain free, and we don't have answers. This isnt fair. 😔 Why do good people always suffer?"

@angelchild_miche added:

"😭😭😭 It's so painful how he died by the hands he trusted... You will never be forgotten, beautiful soul. I'm so sorry you had to experience this."

@therealangie noted:

"What a heavy Saturday. Most of the kids from the Vaal accident are getting buried... And now Thomas 🕯 rest well, youngsters... May heaven receive you."

More tragic deaths of young learners

recently reported on a mother in a red dress who delivered an emotional tribute to her daughter, one of the victims from the Vaal crash. Families of three children who died in the R553 crash in Vanderbijlpark gathered at a joint funeral service, where relatives remembered them through moving tributes.

Churches in Sebokeng came together as brass bands led a solemn march honouring two learners among fourteen children killed in the scholar transport crash, with families calling for urgent changes.

