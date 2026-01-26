Churches in Sebokeng united in grief as brass bands led a solemn march honouring two learners among fourteen children killed in a tragic scholar transport crash

A procession accompanied the remains of a seven year old and an eighteen year old as families and worshippers paid tribute

Families and local leaders used memorials to call for safer scholar transport and stronger protections for children travelling to school

In a moving display of community solidarity, members of multiple church congregations marched through the streets of Sebokeng in the Vaal with trumpets and brass bands to honour two learners killed in a fatal scholar transport crash that claimed the lives of 14 children earlier last week.

The community of Vaal came together to give a proper send off for two of the 14 learners killed in the scholar transport crash. Images: @sto_kkie0706/John Mkhize

The procession, captured in a TikTok video shared by user @sto_kkie0706 on 25 January 2026, brought together worshippers, friends and family as they escorted the remains of 7‑year‑old Lesego Sefatsa and 18‑year‑old Phehello Motaung to their final resting place.

The relatives were among 14 schoolchildren killed when their scholar transport minibus collided with a truck on Fred Droste Road near Vanderbijlpark on the morning of 19 January 2026 while they were travelling to school, after the driver tried to overtake multiple vehicles. Emergency responders pronounced multiple learners dead at the scene, and others later lost their lives in hospital, bringing the toll to 14.

Brass Bands Lead Procession

In the TikTok footage, brass bands, including the AIE Brass Band and the COG Brass Band, and church members can be seen walking in solemn formation, with the sound of trumpets echoing off the streets as families and neighbours looked on. The march was a collective expression of mourning and remembrance, with members of different denominations coming together to pay tribute to the young lives lost.

The bands included musicians from local congregations tied to the boys’ upbringing and community ties.

Lesego was remembered for his brightness and gentle nature, beloved by classmates and teachers at his primary school. Meanwhile, Phehello, a senior learner, was admired for his musical talent and leadership in his church’s brass band, where he regularly played the trumpet. Their shared funeral was hosted on 24 January 2026 at their home in Sebokeng Zone 14 where @sto_kkie0706 captured the clip.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the final send-off

TikTok users shared heartfelt messages, praising the dignified send-off and expressing solidarity with the grieving families.

@Ms Hazel commented:

“This is a beautiful send-off.”

@zeluthi Zimmy said:

“Your kids grew up in church.🥰 Please don't cry for them, I know it's painful, but after watching this wonderful send-off, I feel like something is gonna change. I believed.🙌”

@Bohlale MK Mbusane wrote:

“They are smiling wherever they are.🙏”

@letitiamakgoba noted:

“This was indeed a beautiful send-off.🥺”

@koza wrote:

“Sleep well boys. What a beautiful send-off.❤🕊”

7‑year‑old Lesego Sefatsa and 18‑year‑old Phehello Motaung in their church attire. Image: Lulu Bongi Dlamini

Several individual funerals took place in different parts of the area, including for victims such as Ofentse Jayden Vinger (6), Thato Moetji (17), and Bokamoso Mokhomo (12).

