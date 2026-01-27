A Cape Town man who was once a satanic leader shared an emotional post about a painting of Jesus created by artist Adele Vrey

The portrait was based on a digital image that the man created, showing how he remembered Jesus from a face-to-face encounter

South Africans were deeply touched by the colourful painting, with many saying they could see love radiating from Jesus's eyes

Facebook user Riaan Swiegelaar, a former satanic leader and ex-occultist who now describes himself as a "Conquerer through CHRIST," posted photos on 26 January 2026 showing a striking portrait of Jesus that was painted by artist Adele Vrey. The Cape Town man with a powerful testimony has left South Africans emotional after sharing the photo of the special painting that holds deep spiritual meaning for him.

The painting wasn't just any artwork. Riaan explained that he had created a digital image of Jesus based on how he remembered Him from a face-to-face encounter he had on 24 May 2022. He asked Adele if she would paint it, not knowing what would come out of the request. When she delivered the final piece, he loved it.

In the photos, Riaan and Adele stood side by side, both holding up a large frame of the colourful portrait. The painting showed Jesus with a warm smile on His face that seemed to radiate love and kindness. The image was painted in vibrant, colourful hues that made it stand out from traditional Jesus portraits.

Riaan wrote that what Adele painted for him wasn't merely art, but a sacred translation of an encounter. He said she took something already deeply personal and carried it into a realm he never expected. He praised Adele for not just having skill or talent, but for being an artist who sees, who listens with her spirit, and who understands not only the image but the man standing behind it.

South Africans touched by Jesus painting

Netizens shared their thoughts on Facebook user @riaan.swiegelaar.2025's post, sharing how deeply the painting moved them:

@marindascheepersbbotha said:

"If you wanted to 'capture' love and 'kindness' in Jesus's eyes, you managed it well. This is 'deep'! ' 😃"

@clarissaschutte gushed:

"Wow, precious Adele. Very, amazing."

@paulamahon shared:

"When I look at the face, I see LOVE and GRACE!!"

@corinnetoronchuk wrote:

"Love this so much! God bless you both!🙏❤️"

@surettanell said:

"I love this!!! Just Mooi!!!"

@angeliquefrancebrotherton added:

"I love the rainbow hair....🔥❤️‍🔥"

@michellekotzedupreez commented:

"You're truly gifted and the pic is so much more than the normal Jesus pics. It has something I've never seen before.👌😲"

@ansiepringle expressed:

"She is so talented. It feels Holy. It feels like I know the face, I experience the love that radiates from the eyes. This is truly overwhelming and extremely precious. Thank you very much for sharing this. This touches my heart very deeply."

@susansingerstevenson shared:

"I love you both, and I see Jesus in you. 😊♥️"

