A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a clip of a brave decision that she made for the betterment of her life, highlighting the importance of change

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 21, 2026, where she filmed herself among young learners in the classroom, enjoying a snack

Social media users were moved by her brave decision and flooded the comments section expressing how proud they were of her

A brave woman from Kwa-Nongoma made a difficult, but important change in her life, and sought education after quitting over a decade ago.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @bongeka042, where it garnered massive views, likes, and comments from hundreds of viewers who were impressed by her courage and wished her well in her academic journey.

A brave step forward

In the clip, the learner can be seen in her school uniform at her high school in KZN's Kwa-Nongoma, with other learners in the classroom. TikTok user @bongeka042 captioned her post with a note sharing that she had returned to Grade 11, a decision that was not easy but necessary.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA supports the woman's decision

The decision to return to school nearly a decade after the typical age of completion sparked an outpouring of support from over 200 commenters. Many viewers expressed that they were proud of her and wished her a successful academic journey. Some assured her that she would not regret the decision, describing it as the beginning of greater things or her future. One user shared that she completed her Grade 12 at the age of 28 and managed to achieve a Bachelor’s pass, confirming that academic success was possible at any stage in life.

User @MengeziMncwabe commented:

"Ngeke uzisole Mntase🥳💃(you won't regret this). Okuhle Kodwa (may everything go well)!"

User @yandoh added:

"All the best, sis❤️."

User @Nonkululeko Dlamini added:

"Good girl. Imfundo ayikhulelwa (you can never be too old for education)❤️."

User @Samkelisiwe Dladl558 shared:

"I went to school last year at age 28. I did my matric and passed with a Bachelor's with distinctions. Good luck, with God, anything is possible 🙏."

User @GuguNgcebo Nkosi said:

"Next year you're turning 30 in the following year 31 at your first year of varsity, njengami, sis, do your best, it's never too late."

User @thembelalukhas@1 commented:

"Sisterhood is proud of you, sisi. Nam ndaphindela ndina (I also went back at the age of 28 years. Ndaqalela ku (I started on) NCV Level 2/Grade 10. Iyahambeka mntase lendlela (this is doable)."

