A beauty content creator shared her favourite high-end makeup dupes that can be found at local Dis-Chem stores nationwide

The woman compared affordable brands to expensive options like NARS, Fenty and Mac

South Africans loved the video, with many praising the dupes, while others asked the woman for personal recommendations

A beauty content creator is in her car on the left, and is taking a selfie with beauty products on the right. Images: @julsmeintjes

A beauty content creator on Instagram had South African women excited after revealing where to find makeup that's just as good as the expensive brands. She shared her recommendations on 10 November 2025. Juls showed her go-to dupes from Dis-Chem that actually deliver without the luxury price tag.

Her list covered the basics: under-eye brighteners, bronzers, lip glosses, primers, concealers and setting sprays. Each one matched up with a high-end brand that costs at least double the price. Juls went on to say that the Catrice and Maybelline products she mentioned do the same job as NARS, Fenty and Mac products.

She recommended the Catrice Under Eye Brightener instead of the Becca version. For bronzer, she said to get the Catrice Sun Lover instead of the Hourglass Ambient. She explained that the Maybelline Lifter Gloss works just as well as the Fenty gloss. She also said that the Essence Dewy Glow primer is a solid swap for Milk Hydro Grip.

As for concealers, Juls praised the Maybelline Fit Me for similar qualities to NARS but cheaper. She also recommended the L'Oréal Infallible setting spray instead of the viral One-Size spray. Her final product was the Catrice Soft Blur Matte Setting Powder instead of Mac.

The video took off as women shared that they were about to flood Dis-Chem stores looking for these products. Some asked for specific items and wanted to know if certain dupes existed for other brands.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi loves the Dis-Chem dupes

Social media users loved the Instagram content creator @julsmeintjes's clip. Many wanted to know more and asked questions, while others shared their raving reviews of the products:

@paullaprimich gushed:

"So glad a lot of the dupes are from Catrice, which is free from animal testing🥰!"

@thatskinbeautymom joked:

"Oh, stop spending my money for me! Now I need to go shopping!😍😍"

@kasimovdrazine said:

"Absolutely love these dupes, Jules. Please keep them coming."

@leannedavids vented:

"Love these, however, I get so frustrated that @catrice_cosmetics.africa has limited stock at the outlets. The store staff are forever waiting on stock."

@muhibba asked:

"Any dupes for the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation?"

@makeup_by_katiewest shared:

"I LOVE that Lifter Gloss!"

@kirsty_mcknight added:

"I discovered the Sun Lover bronzer a few months back. It is AMAZING!😍"

