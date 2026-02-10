Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“A Proper Winner”: Johannesburg Woman Shares High-End Makeup Dupes From Dis-Chem
People

“A Proper Winner”: Johannesburg Woman Shares High-End Makeup Dupes From Dis-Chem

by  Nerissa Naidoo reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
3 min read
  • A beauty content creator shared her favourite high-end makeup dupes that can be found at local Dis-Chem stores nationwide
  • The woman compared affordable brands to expensive options like NARS, Fenty and Mac
  • South Africans loved the video, with many praising the dupes, while others asked the woman for personal recommendations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A post went viral.
A beauty content creator is in her car on the left, and is taking a selfie with beauty products on the right. Images: @julsmeintjes
Source: Instagram

A beauty content creator on Instagram had South African women excited after revealing where to find makeup that's just as good as the expensive brands. She shared her recommendations on 10 November 2025. Juls showed her go-to dupes from Dis-Chem that actually deliver without the luxury price tag.

Her list covered the basics: under-eye brighteners, bronzers, lip glosses, primers, concealers and setting sprays. Each one matched up with a high-end brand that costs at least double the price. Juls went on to say that the Catrice and Maybelline products she mentioned do the same job as NARS, Fenty and Mac products.

Read also

"Imagine Cat as a president": Mzansi swoons as Cat Matlala’s softer side shines thanks to his wife

She recommended the Catrice Under Eye Brightener instead of the Becca version. For bronzer, she said to get the Catrice Sun Lover instead of the Hourglass Ambient. She explained that the Maybelline Lifter Gloss works just as well as the Fenty gloss. She also said that the Essence Dewy Glow primer is a solid swap for Milk Hydro Grip.

As for concealers, Juls praised the Maybelline Fit Me for similar qualities to NARS but cheaper. She also recommended the L'Oréal Infallible setting spray instead of the viral One-Size spray. Her final product was the Catrice Soft Blur Matte Setting Powder instead of Mac.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

The video took off as women shared that they were about to flood Dis-Chem stores looking for these products. Some asked for specific items and wanted to know if certain dupes existed for other brands.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi loves the Dis-Chem dupes

Social media users loved the Instagram content creator @julsmeintjes's clip. Many wanted to know more and asked questions, while others shared their raving reviews of the products:

@paullaprimich gushed:

"So glad a lot of the dupes are from Catrice, which is free from animal testing🥰!"

@thatskinbeautymom joked:

"Oh, stop spending my money for me! Now I need to go shopping!😍😍"

Read also

“And we still buy there every month”: Mzansi left shaking their heads after man shares Clicks bill

@kasimovdrazine said:

"Absolutely love these dupes, Jules. Please keep them coming."

@leannedavids vented:

"Love these, however, I get so frustrated that @catrice_cosmetics.africa has limited stock at the outlets. The store staff are forever waiting on stock."

@muhibba asked:

"Any dupes for the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation?"

@makeup_by_katiewest shared:

"I LOVE that Lifter Gloss!"

@kirsty_mcknight added:

"I discovered the Sun Lover bronzer a few months back. It is AMAZING!😍"
A post went viral.
A woman in Johannesburg showing makeup dupes in Dis-Chem. Images: @julsmeintjes
Source: Instagram

More fascinating SA product dupes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
JohannesburgFashionBeauty
Hot:
Ali siddiq Mariah morse Jamie hector Minibus taxi crash joburg Musa mselekus