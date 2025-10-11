South Africans were in stitches over a post showing a brand that tried to make sales by looking exactly like Vaseline

Online users were in stitches as they discussed a viral photo of the product that was designed to pass as the original brand

People shared hilarious comments about the daring Vaseline dupe a man on X spotted

A post on X went viral as people saw a cheaper version of Vaseline. The photo was a hilarious viral hit as people cracked up over a photo of fake Vaseline..

A photo of Vaseline dupes left South Africans amused. Image: Gado / Hobo_018

Source: Getty Images

The post of the petroleum jelly brand received thousands of likes. People could not help but make fun of the creative thinking behind the name.

In a post on X, @sigwabs remarked that he could not believe that a dupe of Vaselina existed. The X shared a photo of a Vaseline dupe. The clip showed a bottle of petroleum jelly that was branded Vastilina. The text on the bottle could have been mistaken for the original Vaseline brand. The tub had the same shape and blue lid as the original Vaseline.

The Vaseline dupe looked convincing to people. Image: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

South Africans crack up over Vaseline dupe

TikTok viewers were amused by the fake Vaseline sighting. People had endless jokes about the product. Dupes of most products are easily available at shopping centres such as China Mall or Small Street in Johannesburg. Dupes can look like exact copies or obvious imitations, like the Vaseline dupe posted on X. Shopping complexes such as China Mall also stock dupes of luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci at a fraction of the price.

According to NSS-Group, some dupes can have formulations that are not regulated. Lower-cost dupes also tend to come from unverified industry facilities, and no way to know staff's working conditions or the environmental impact. See the photo of the Vaseline dupe below and read peeps' comments:

@Yongama_Mthkz admitted:

"Not gonna lie, I would probably realise this sendithengile😭😭"

@kereng_ said:

"Naah, this is taking it too far 😂"

@whoistunde was amused:

"I don't know how to explain this, but this actually sounds like a female name for Vaseline 😂"

BigT33__ agreed"

"Vaseline for males. Vaselina for females."

@MuxwanaRL shared other dupes they've spotted:

"They even have the Cera glow body gel, I think that one says Vazelina. I have to take a pic next time."

@heezyoungskillz criticised the branding:

"The writing is skewed, the branding is skewed. I have used more than thirty bottles of these. Nice knock off though.Thank you, sister."

