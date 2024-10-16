A Cape Town woman shared that she found an affordable dupe of an Hermès handbag at PEP

The R150 handbag had a crocodile skin pattern, which the international brand normally uses

Members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their excitement about the affordable dupe

A woman found Hermès dupe handbags at PEP. Images: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty Images, @lynettebooysen / TikTok

Source: UGC

Not everyone can afford the luxurious things in life, as high-end items often come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, a local store made it possible for more people to feel like they were indulging in luxury by selling an affordable dupe of a Hermès handbag.

Hermès-inspired bags at PEP

A Cape Town-based woman named Lynette Booysen took to her TikTok account (@lynettebooysen) to share that while she was at PEP, she found a stunning handbag resembling a Birkin from the brand Hermès, which normally costs a fortune.

The red dupe mimicked the crocodile skin pattern generally found on Birkins and only cost fashion lovers R150.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lynette wrote in the video:

"POV: PEP coming through for the girlies.

"The quality is insane. I love it, but I don't like the handle."

Take a look at the affordable handbag in the video below:

Birkin dupe interests Mzansi shoppers

A few fashion lovers rushed to the woman's comment section to express their excitement about seeing the affordable dupe sold at the local store.

Loving the colour of the handbag, @sibumkhwanazii said:

"The red is eating!"

After seeing the lookalike accessory, @resegomonica commented:

"Bathong Hermès."

@tiktok_fbi2 told the online community:

"My girl has always wanted a Birkin. It's time to get her what she wants."

Ready to buy the handbag, @its.therealniki laughed and said:

"I have been influenced."

A grateful @noluthando_khabazela17 stated:

"Oh, PEP. I love you so much."

@tomshell_bombshell jokingly shared with the public:

"Hermès was found shaking."

Woman finds Zara trench coat at PEP

In more spectacular finds, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who shared that she saw a navy blue Zara trench coat hanging on a rack at PEP.

A former PEP graduate trainee designer shared with Briefly News why garments from the international brand were sold in the local store.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News