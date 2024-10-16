“Bathong Hermès”: SA Surprised as Woman Finds PEP’s Affordable Dupe of Expensive Handbag
- A Cape Town woman shared that she found an affordable dupe of an Hermès handbag at PEP
- The R150 handbag had a crocodile skin pattern, which the international brand normally uses
- Members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their excitement about the affordable dupe
Not everyone can afford the luxurious things in life, as high-end items often come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, a local store made it possible for more people to feel like they were indulging in luxury by selling an affordable dupe of a Hermès handbag.
Hermès-inspired bags at PEP
A Cape Town-based woman named Lynette Booysen took to her TikTok account (@lynettebooysen) to share that while she was at PEP, she found a stunning handbag resembling a Birkin from the brand Hermès, which normally costs a fortune.
The red dupe mimicked the crocodile skin pattern generally found on Birkins and only cost fashion lovers R150.
Lynette wrote in the video:
"POV: PEP coming through for the girlies.
"The quality is insane. I love it, but I don't like the handle."
Take a look at the affordable handbag in the video below:
Birkin dupe interests Mzansi shoppers
A few fashion lovers rushed to the woman's comment section to express their excitement about seeing the affordable dupe sold at the local store.
Loving the colour of the handbag, @sibumkhwanazii said:
"The red is eating!"
After seeing the lookalike accessory, @resegomonica commented:
"Bathong Hermès."
@tiktok_fbi2 told the online community:
"My girl has always wanted a Birkin. It's time to get her what she wants."
Ready to buy the handbag, @its.therealniki laughed and said:
"I have been influenced."
A grateful @noluthando_khabazela17 stated:
"Oh, PEP. I love you so much."
@tomshell_bombshell jokingly shared with the public:
"Hermès was found shaking."
Woman finds Zara trench coat at PEP
In more spectacular finds, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who shared that she saw a navy blue Zara trench coat hanging on a rack at PEP.
A former PEP graduate trainee designer shared with Briefly News why garments from the international brand were sold in the local store.
