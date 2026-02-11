A man became a viral sensation because of how much attention he paid to a car

The TikTok video of the South African dressed in farmer's attire who seemed attracted to a car received attention from people

Online users could not help but share thoughts on the amount of attention they paid to a special whip

A post on TikTok left South Africans fascinated as they watched a man fall in love with a car. The man dressed like a South African farmer caught many people's interest.

Man admired a VW golf and went viral in a TikTok video. Image: Corbis/VCG / Getty Images

The video of the man having a moment with a car inspired jokes. The video posted on 6 February 2026 was entertaining to many.

In a video on TikTok, a man @l_am_ldf was standing facing a VW MK1. The man was dressed in farmer's khakis, and the TikTiokker assumed he was comparing the vehicle to his bakkie. The man kept gazing at the car, presumably appreciating its sleek look. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about men admiring Citi Golf

Many people thought that the video of the man looking at the VW classic longingly was hilarious. Some online users shared their experiences as drivers who also own the street car. Read people's comments below:

Other MK1 drivers shared their experiences driving the car. Image: Khebab Salaheddine

jaytawsil_ said:

"I think he was just adoring the car till it reminded him of something, and he just stood there, or he's just looking at the Aesthetics 😂"

Fresh breezz🇿🇦 speculated:

"That was probably his first love when he was a teen, now he is taken back down memory lane😅"

Pulza specula was moved by the man looking at the VW:

"The little boy in him wants to be fulfilled."

Ke Sesh Noreng? reflected:

"My mother bought me an Mk1 back in 2023. I drove it 5 times, and it broke down 😂 She said,'you're on your own now, I told you you're careless' It's been in the garage till now. It's a matter of time she sees my comeback😁 I'll never sell it."

La Ephy commented:

"He probably owned one before, and this one took him back."

Peelarh shared their experience driving the same car:

"Bro, I remember I came speeding into a parking lot, rushing to clicks before they closed. When I came out of my car, an MK1 was surrounded by all these people. I was shocked with fear. I thought something bad happened until I came a little closer🤣😂"

RealTCM imagined the man was going down memory lane:

"Used to be his first car. He sold it when he was 12."

