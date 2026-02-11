A woman, Nkedi Rapetsoa, shared that her family won a major legal right after more than a century in the Free State

Nkedi Rapetsoa told South Africans that she and her family would officially own hundreds of hectares in South Africa

She recently announced that she was able to officiate her family's land rights in Bethlehem, Free State

Nkedi Rapetsoa appeared in a video shared on 10 February 2026, telling people about a major win her family celebrated. They found comfort in the law as authorities helped the family retain land due to them.

Nkedi Rapetsoa's family secures the title deed to Ruby Farm. Image: @newsnexussa

The woman celebrated that she and her family's possession of land was acknowledged as their property by historical record. Nkedi Rapetsoa told others how her family secured their right to land.

In a by @newsnexussa Ms Rapetsoa shared that her family was the official owner of 750 hectares of land, Ruby Farm. The woman said they were granted a title deed as long-time dwellers of the land. Nkedi Rapetsoa said that her grandfather was born there in 1896. Her family acquired tenure rights over the land. Watch the video of the woman sharing the good news below:

South Africa congratulates family on farm title deed

Many people congratulated the lady on getting her land back. Online users encouraged the woman and her family to keep the farm going. The land was awarded to farmers who lost land that was transferred under the state land transfer programme of the department and farm dwellers under the Extension of Security of Tenure Act, according to TimesLive. 48 of the title deeds were issued to farmers who leased departmental farms for more than 10 years, and 10 were allocated to farm dwellers such as the Rapetsoa family. Read viewers' comments below:

South Africans encourage farm owners to continue farming. Image: Noel McShane

the highway man encouraged the family:

"Please make sure you make the land productive. We need emerging black farmers."

Matt10810 gushed:

"It’s wonderful that people get the opportunity to decide whether they want to be takers and breakers or whether they want to build, develop and grow this into a shining example of success, job creation, and community upliftment - make us proud, give us hope, show everyone how it’s done ✔️"

tt remarked:

"I hope families who were moved from the Greater Kruger area are also claiming, mawubuye umhlaba wethu."

⚓Flavio o'lion applauded:

"I'm so happy for you, dear.. and the rest of your family...god is great, and He never exists in our life ..🙏🙏

Chris was stunned:

"720 hectares of land? This's massive and unbelievable. Congratulations to your family and more wins ahead! 🙏"

Ke Lesego cheered:

"Congratulations sesi, hopefully more farmers will get theirs soon."

