A Kenyan Police Officer Has Set The Romance Bar High After His Epic Proposal
- A romantic man in Kenya orchestrated a clever fake arrest of his girlfriend with the help of police officers, leading her to believe she was in serious trouble
- The plan unfolded when officers arrived at her workplace pretending to arrest her for an alleged offence, handcuffed her, and transported her to the station
- Once at the station, the woman was met with the big question from her boyfriend, whose whole plan was to propose marriage to her
A unique proposal has emerged from Kenya, where a man who is a police officer thought of an elaborate plan involving his police officer colleagues to surprise his girlfriend.
Kenyan publication, Tuko, reported that the setup began at the woman's workplace, where officers arrived, claiming to arrest her for a serious offence.
Reportedly, the police went all out with this prank, handcuffing the unsuspecting lady as they escorted her into a police vehicle. She is said to have spent the journey wondering what she could have done wrong.
A pleasant surprise awaited her inside the station
When she arrived at the police station, the officers led her into a room where her boyfriend was waiting.
The mood shifted instantly when he got down on one knee, pulled out a ring, and popped the big question.
The story ended with romantic bliss when the woman agreed to the proposal, causing the station to briefly transform into a scene of joy and celebration.
Jackson shares his good news with the world
The man, whose name is Jackson, shared the good news with the internet community via his TikTok profile.
Watch the viral video below:
Experts advise on how to go about proposing
Addressing whether the men (or proposing women) should hide the ring, experts at loredi.com state that you should keep the ring in its box, in your pocket, until the moment you propose.
They place a big emphasis on the placement of the ring, adding that whatever a person's approach is, they must make sure that the ring is secure.
They say that at all material times, the ring should be kept on one's person rather than in one's car. They state further that one should regularly check that it’s still there, and avoid entrusting it to someone who’s absent-minded.
Source: Briefly News
