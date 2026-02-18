A video of a taxi stuck in a sinkhole in Cape Town has trended, raising questions about how the city's municipality administers public maintenance

The City of Cape Town has often been thought to be better at service delivery, public maintenance and general municipal administration compared to other metros

Netizens took to the comments section to ask questions about why this part of the Delft Main Road was not maintained to avoid getting to the point of a sinkhole

A taxi in Cape Town got trapped in a similar sinkhole. Image: @Ashraf Hendricks

Source: UGC

A video showing a taxi trapped in a sinkhole on Delft Main Road has gained significant traction on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram and indicated that the sinkhole incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

The video was posted by the Instagram account @newsnexussa.

This event has brought up concerns about municipal infrastructure maintenance in Cape Town.

Mzansi's perception of the services of the City of Cape Town

Historically, the City of Cape Town has been perceived as more efficient in service delivery and public maintenance compared to other metropolitan areas such as Johannesburg and the Mangaung Metro.

However, this incident has raised doubts among residents about the reliability of these claims.

Social media users left their opinions in the comments section of the trending video.

Watch it here.

Social media reacts with frustration

Netizens have expressed frustration on various platforms, questioning the municipality's negligence in maintaining critical road infrastructure.

Many comments highlight a perceived disparity between public expectations and the city's performance regarding upkeep and repairs.

One Instagram user, @saucepanthemajor, commented:

"Iphi i-DA ngoba kwathiwa la iphethe khona konke kuhamba kahle😢 [Where's the DA in this situation because it's often claimed that whereever they govern, everything runs well."

Another user, @Lesego.Merafe, mocked the claims:

"The almighty Cape Town 🙂!"

User, @blondiemas, added:

"Wow in Cape Town 😂😂."

Another one, @Nkulumj_goba, quipped:

"For the first time, it's actually not the taxi’s fault 🤷🏽‍♂️😂."

Another commenter, @kgwarishi, advised:

"I hope he has insurance. Otherwise, he should claim from the city."

Other commenters seemed to be celebrating that a taxi was in trouble, citing that the road was better off with "one less taxi".

User, @seedmaniasa, expressed dislike for taxis, writing:

"It should have swallowed the whole taxi after passengers got off."

@wayne.k echoed the dislike, stating:

"Thank goodness it was only a taxi 🙌."

Another one, @prosperitycoachgroup, posted:

"The road is fighting back against the taxis."

A taxi on Delft Main Road got stuck in a sinkhole. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: Instagram

