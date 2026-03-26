A video of a man celebrating that he officially won a major prize went viral because of the details of how he did it

The gent had a lucky streak after asking to use someone's car, which led him to win the competition run by Shell

The man with an incredible fortune appeared in a TikTok video where he was celebrating his unexpected win

A post on TikTok showed people a man who got extremely lucky after borrowing a car. The man was presented with a generous reward after coming in first to receive a gift.

A man bags a new car from Shell after entering a competition. Image: Pavel Danilyuk / Nothing Ahead / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video of the man shared on 31 January 2026 received a lot of attention because of the way he secured a highly sought-after purchase without spending any money. Many people showered the man with messages of congratulations.

In a post on TikTok, by @thebusinessweeklybw, Shell in Botswana announced that a man recently won a brand new car. Even more remarkably, he won it after entering the competition while filling up fuel in a car that he borrowed from someone else. The man named Koketso Motshegwa, a 34-year-old from Mochudi in Botswana, is guaranteed a brand-new Toyota GD6 after entering Shell Botswana’s Bozza Tsa Tsela, and he snagged the final draw. A Shell employee handed the keys over to the man, who looked stunned by the win. Watch the video of the man celebrating his win below:

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People congratulate Shell car winner

Many thought his story of how he won the car was amazing. People congratulated him, and some had jokes about how his use of someone else's car turned out to be a big blessing. Online users thought it was fitting that he won the car after being very thoughtful. Read the comments about the impressive win below:

People were delighted after a man won a car because he was thoughtful. Image: Dar ius / Pexels

Source: UGC

@tebogo15 applauded the car winner:

"Congratulations, my brother. You are very lucky tota🙏"

Dee gushed over the man's big win:

"When you least expect it, God shows up & shows off🥹…congratulations."

kebahmothupi felt the man deserved the win:

"What happens when you are thoughtful."

NebulaDiamonds💙 took note in hope of winning their own competition:

"So I must fuel a borrowed car."

★ thpught of the man whose car he used to win:

"Imagine how the car owner feels😭"

Mason.hendrick gushed over the man's major win:

"God is great🥹"

Trish applauded the young man who bagged himself a new car:

"Congratulations to him 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 Wow!"

Pa was amused by the man's reaction to winning the car:

"He can't believe it 😂😂

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Source: Briefly News