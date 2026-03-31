A young woman in South Africa posted a video sharing how her husband helped to educate her financially

The lady admitted that she was not financially literate until she met her husband, who helped her level up

The lady shared the knowledge that her husband taught her that helped her become a property owner, even as someone with a low income

A woman posted a video talking about her husband and how he changed her life. The loving wife spoke highly of her man as she went into detail about how he helped her to upgrade financially.

A woman says her husband gave her financial education at a young age. Image: @_thandoo_m_.

Source: UGC

The video that the woman shared on 16 March 2026 left many people inspired. The woman went into detail about how she went through life without important financial knowledge.

In a video on TikTok by @_thandoo_m_, a lady said that she's married and 23 years old. She met her husband in her early 20s, and he asked her to read a book titled "It's More than Just Money by Witness Mdaka. She said even though she was not eager, he continued to pressure her to read the book until she did. The books helped her to build her credit score, which she avoided because she always bought cash to avoid any debt. The lady said it took her a few months to increase her credit score, and after that, she was asked if she would try to buy her house. The lady was puzzled because she earned less than R10,000, and he showed her that she was able to qualify for a mortgage even with her small salary. The lady said thanks to our husband, she became a homeowner at the tender age of 22. Watch the video below.

South Africa inspired by young property owner

Many thought that the video of the lady sharing how her husband improved her life was adorable. People were leaving because she found a helpful and supportive partner. Read the comments below:

South Africans were happy to hear a woman raving about her marriage. Image: Beniam / Pexels

Source: UGC

kensani ⊙⊝⊜ said:

"All my life I thought of relationships in a very negative manner cause that's all I've ever been exposed to in my life..and this is a whole new perspective..thank you so much🥰."

🫶🏽🤍🫶🏽 wrote:

"God bless husbands with good intentions and who believe in making their wives better versions of themselves. May God keep us, as the wives, humble and grateful for the beauty of the rareness we receive. I met my husband with an ECD qualification, and today I’m in cybersecurity. My win is our win, and honestly, it can only be God. '🤍"

Oratile Thandeka 🫆 commented:

"Congratulations, beautiful.💗 This is Lovely🥹🥹 grow that real estate portfolio! Definitely my sign to re-read the book, this is so inspiring."

user4283867299534 was inspired:

"Hi sis, congrats on your achievements, wishing more life, money, happiness and a healthy marriage 🥰. If I'm not being too personal, sis, can I please ask where you buy property? Is it in the township or the burbs? And what were the deciding factors for you to choose that property? I really want to invest in property as well."

Thandoo_M🖤 the creator replied:

"Thank you, dear, ❤️I bought one in a township to build rentals....once you buy one property and invest, you'll be able to buy more. You start small...start with what you qualify for."

⚘Shaí𓍊𓋼🌀🍯🪉 appreciated the lady's book recommendation:

"I just started reading this book, and 40 pages in, it's really nice, hey. It also references other great thinkers and books to grow yourself even more. I'm loving it for self-study."

Olwami Khanyile enjoyed the woman's story:

"It's so nice hearing positive things about relationships."

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Source: Briefly News