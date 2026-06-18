A content creator's TikTok video exposed a massive price disparity between identical pantry staples

He was bewildered after noitcing that branding added a hidden markup to basic ingredients

The price comparison for a basic wheat cereal sparked outrage among viewers on social media

A man was stunned by the pricing of a simple product by popular brands. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

South Africans were reeling after a TikTok video exposed a secret hiding in plain sight on supermarket shelves. TikTok user @iam_cyril took his followers on an eye-opening trip down the supermarket aisles. He compared the 1kg box of Jungle Taystee Wheat at R74.99 to a humble 500g bag of Snowflake Wheat Semolina at R18.99. A glance at the ingredients reveals that both products are exactly the same thing: 100% wheat semolina.

The R56 gap in the Jungle Taystee Wheat price compared to the baking aisle alternative had the creator questioning reality. @thelukehackney pointed out that the price difference boils down entirely to shelf placement and branding. Jungle Taystee Wheat is marketed as a premium breakfast cereal, while Snowflake is tucked away as a simple baking staple in a plastic packet. The man hilariously questioned if a cardboard box justified the staggering price difference. Watch the video below:

SA stunned by price difference for same product

The TikTok video triggered reactions online, with many viewers labelling the price gap a scam. Viewers thanked the creator for the financial eye-opener. While a few commenters defended the markup by noting that the brand has a more complex packaging process and uses imported ingredients, most consumers rejected the justification. Instead, the revelation prompted shoppers to state they would switch to the cheaper baking aisle alternative on their next grocery run, arguing that the cardboard packaging does not warrant the higher cost. Read the comments below:

Semolina is also used to create baked goods. Image: Codrin Alex / Pexels

Source: UGC

Rose_Goldy_Locks commented:

"Breakfast food is a scam! I'm eating leftover chicken curry and rice for breakfast tomorrow morning 🙅🏼‍♀️🤣"

Claude claimed:

"I used to work at the factory. Taystee wheat is imported, and the packaging process is way more complicated than the wheat semolina."

Travelling_Homebody exclaimed:

"[Sticker] Wait…! Snowflake wheat semolina tastes the same as Taystee wheat?! I will Checkers60 the snowflake version tomorrow morning!"

Sinitta Niese was amazed:

"Is there an ingredient difference? Not that it justifies the price difference, but wondering if these are exactly the same or if the Taystee is formulated differently as a cereal, a cheaper one takes slightly longer to cook but tastes exactly the same 😁"

Mo Seheri🇿🇦 added:

"I didn't know Wheat Semolina is the same thing as Tasty Wheat! Thank you for educating me 🤙🏼"

Other Briefly News stories about price comparisons

A woman shared a post telling people that she found two identical items at very different prices after visiting two stores.

Online users a shared a place to buy Woolworths cakes and many speculated about whether the quality would be the same after saying that price difference.

A woman posted her find of a winter coat that was identical in two shops but while was 50% less than the price.

Source: Briefly News