A Fashion content creator done a price comparison on tracksuits

Fashion blog highlights the characteristics of quality clothing and what to look for

Shoppers pointed out a few things they always check before deciding if an outfit is really worth buying

The woman tried on three different tracksuits. Image: @the_closet_report

Source: TikTok

A woman compared the prices of similar outfits from Cotton On and Woolworths, leading South Africans to share their opinions online.

In a TikTok video posted by @the_closet_report, she showcased a pink full tracksuit from Cotton On priced at R1,050 and a similar pink tracksuit from Woolworths. The Woolworths kids' version cost R480, while the adult version was priced at R748, making Woolworths the cheaper option. She also explained the differences in sizing between the outfits.

"I'm wearing a size 14 pants and 15 hoody in the Woolies trackset and size small at Cotton on."

Quality can be broken down into different characteristics. Image: Catherine Delahaye

Source: Getty Images

Characteristics of Clothing Quality

After choosing clothes that fit well and match what you need them for, you should think about the qualities that matter most to you. According to Alexandria Blaelock, this is what you should look out for:

Appearance is how the clothing looks, including the colour, design, and texture. For example, soft and smooth fabrics may be suitable for office clothes, while stronger and rougher fabrics are better for construction work.

Durability means how long clothes last and whether they can handle regular use and washing without shrinking, fading, or losing their shape.

Comfort is about how the clothing feels when you wear it and how it feels against your skin.

Different clothes focus on different qualities. Underwear is usually made for comfort, business clothes often focus on appearance, and work clothes for construction workers are designed for durability.

Clothing quality can change. The meaning of quality is not always the same. It depends on your lifestyle, what clothes you need, and what you think looks good. Quality can also be flexible. Some clothes can be worn in different situations, such as at work and for casual outings. As your lifestyle changes, the type of clothing quality you need may also change.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighed in on the outfits

Quality and sizing joined the pricing conversation as South Africans weighed in. This is what Mzansi had to say on @the_closet_report's page:

LinicaT said:

"I love cotton on quality 👌🔥Woolies disappointing me lately."

Maria Podesta added:

"That's R250 in Jozi"

Dee_Mak44 commented:

"Quality shows."

Nazita.a.k.a.Fruitloop😏 noted:

"I work in the clothing industry and you will be surprised at how many things between stores are exactly the same but priced different depending on stores. you think you paying for something that is good quality and in reality you are and quite frankly they all the same GSM and material.... they all come from the same manufacturer and they all come on the same container. the only thing that changes is the tags, labels and prints😏"

Oratiwe said:

"The Woolworths one looks like the one at PEP."

More Briefly News on Clothing

Source: Briefly News