Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII has unlinked herself from a Facebook page linked to the national march

A separate family-titled foundation says it operates independently and has backed the march

Attention returns to earlier disputes around how the young monarch’s rise to the throne unfolded

Rain Queen Masalanabo issued a statement. Image: @queenmasalanabomodjadji

Source: Instagram

The Balobedu Monarch has issued a statement distancing her from a Facebook page that is using her name to endorse the National March. Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII's office has moved quickly to separate the Balobedu monarch from a Facebook page that has allegedly been speaking and promoting activities in her name.

According to an IOL report, the royal office issued a statement on 28 June 2026 warning people of a page called "Rain Queen Modjadji Foundation", saying it has no ties to the Queen or her administration. Officials stated that Queen Masalanabo has not created or approved any foundation using her name therefore content coming from the page should not be treated as official communication from the monarch or her office.

The office said concerns were raised after messages and activities linked to the page started circulating publicly, including posts connected to discussions around illegal immigration. The Queens Officials made it clear that the royal office does not support any violence that may arise from protests.

"The Office of Her Majesty further distances itself from any violence, intimidation, destruction of property, or loss of innocent lives that may arise from any march or protest, including those purportedly held in the name of concerns around illegal immigration."

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The owner of the page is Dr Tebogo Mokope Modjadji-Kekana Image: @dr_modjadjikekana

Source: UGC

The Facebook page speaks out

The Rain Queen Modjadji Foundation Facebook page has clarified that it operates separately from Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII and does not represent her, the Modjadji Royal Family or the Royal Household. The statement, issued by Foundation founder and chairperson Amb. HrM. Dr Tebogo Mokope Modjadji, also pointed out that while she is the Queen's biological aunt, the organisation functions independently.

"For the avoidance of doubt, The Rain Queen Modjadji Foundation and Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji are not the same people."

The Foundation also confirmed its full support for the National March taking place on 30 June 2026, saying its backing is based on principles including democracy, accountability, justice and good governance.

"The Foundation FULLY supports the National March of 30 June 2026."

The statement further encouraged participants to protest peacefully and within the law while respecting public safety and human dignity.

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII's rise to the throne

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognised Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII as the Queen of the Balobedu nation in 2024, making her South Africa's only legally recognised queen. The Balobedu queenship was first recognised by government in 2016, but Masalanabo was only 10 at the time, so her uncle, Prince Mpapatla Modjadji, acted as regent. She legally took the throne under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act after turning 18.

However, disputes over her position were prevalent at that time, when the Modjadji Royal Council challenged her recognition and took legal action, arguing that traditional processes were not properly followed. The disagreement centred on claims that she did not undergo traditional seclusion and rainmaking training. Her supporters rejected this, saying she was kept in a secret location for safety after the death of her mother, Queen Makobo Modjadji.

Read the IOL story here:

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Source: Briefly News