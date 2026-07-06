Xolile Vesile had social media users entertained after his reaction to trying a seafood delicacy at a local event

The popular dish is linked to several health perks that many people may not know about

Mzansi flooded the comments section with jokes and mixed reactions after watching his experience unfold

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Xolile tries the oysters on the left. Image: @xolile_ves

Source: Instagram

Popular food content creator, Xolile Vesile, recently expanded his culinary palate by trying a seafood delicacy, at the Makers Landing V&A Sustainable Seafood Fest. Mzansi was amused by his reactions.

In a video shared on 05 July 2026, Xolile is seen tasting the oysters while a woman off-camera explains how they are eaten and discusses their nutritional benefits. While he never directly says whether he enjoyed them, his facial expressions appeared to reveal his reaction.

"It's like lemon just passed through....it makes you full when you eat it, or is it the slimy effect?"

Oysters have a number of health benefits. Image: @Carlo A

Source: Getty Images

Health benefits of oysters

Oysters are more than just seafood delicacies because they contain important nutrients that may support overall health. They are packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that can benefit the body in different ways.

Eating oysters may help people feel fuller for longer, which could support weight management and help control blood sugar levels. Their antioxidant properties may also help protect body cells from damage and support liver health.

Oysters are rich in omega-3 fats, which may improve heart health by helping lower unhealthy fats in the blood and supporting healthy cholesterol levels. Their high zinc content may also play a role in supporting testosterone levels and sexual health in men.

They can also contribute to healthy pregnancy development because omega-3 fatty acids are important for brain and eye growth in babies. In addition, oysters contain calcium and vitamin D, which help strengthen bones, while zinc supports the immune system and may help the body fight infections more effectively.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi already had the answer

South Africans took to the comments to put Xolille's facial expression into words. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

shakeela.bl said:

"He was NOT impressed 😂"

_laconco responded:

"My answer of the question in my head is right on your face 😂"

xeladesigns noted:

"No, you must chew! They are too yummy not to chew and get the full flavour! 😋"

mrscatcouch shared:

"Oysters? Me, I'm thanks. They taste like lemony snot bullets to me🙅🏻‍♀️"

renelynn79 wrote:

"Acquired taste they say Xoli😂"

kgaugelomohlabe added:

"You must chew. Chewing releases the full flavour, then mixed with the lemon, tobbasco and black pepper takes it to another level."

enhlempanzakhanyase said:

"I can tell that you still not convinced and you don’t get it, right? 🤣"

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Source: Briefly News