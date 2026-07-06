A SA–UK couple sparks a light debate over how certain words are pronounced, kicking off with a simple everyday item

Language differences highlight how local culture blends English with African and British influences in daily speech

Social media users jump into the conversation, sharing mixed views on life and cultural differences between the two countries

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The couple disagreed on the correct pronounciation of yoghurt. Image: @jeanandpheebs

Source: Instagram

A young couple living in the UK shared the cultural and language differences between South Africa and the UK. Viewers weighed in on the disagreement.

Jean from South Africa and Pheebs from the UK, who are both living in the UK, shared the differences in how things are said and done across their two countries. In the Instagram video posted on 05 July 2026, their first debate was over how to pronounce yoghurt, with Jean insisting:

“People who speak normal good English say ‘yow-gurt’.”

They also compared everyday experiences like checking out in stores, paying for petrol, and going to the cinema.

The couple also compared other UK versus South African experiences. Image: @jeanandpheebs

Source: Instagram

How local culture shapes a language

South African English is a mix of British English and local languages like Afrikaans, Zulu, and Xhosa, making it a unique way of speaking that reflects the country’s culture and diversity. According to the English Nook, pronunciation often sounds different, with flatter vowels and softer sounds compared to British English.

Words are also borrowed from local languages, so everyday terms include things like braai (barbecue), robot (traffic light), lekker (nice/good), and howzit (hello).

Grammar can also feel different, influenced by Afrikaans and local speech patterns, such as double negatives and phrases like “you’re coming, neh?” Idioms like “just now” and “now-now” are used to show different levels of time, while expressions like “ja, nee” and “shame” carry unique local meanings.

Even place names and everyday conversations reflect South Africa’s multilingual identity, making the language a true blend of cultures and history.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers were divided

Everyone had a different stance as they picked a side. This is what Mzansi had to say on the couples page:

xaan_z wrote:

"Yes, I do miss the popcorn flavours 🤣"

gerald_not_gerard exclaimed:

"I'm with hubby on this one.. we say it the same way in Australia 😉"

shebohn shared:

"Aaah, when you speak of the Spar on Kingfisher Road, I feel like I have one of my own here in the UK now. Welcome 😂"

_candy.haven_ said:

'"I am English"😂she is not wrong though."

ryder_kas wrote:

"Salt and vinegar on popcorn is crazy work."

prosper_mnkandla commented:

"Bring her here for a few weeks and she'll understand u better 😂"

ndumei21 added:

"Respectable crashout J 🍻"

_the_zito___ said:

"Bruh in South we now extra security at the door after you pay to make sure you payed 😂😂😂😂😂even tho you came from the till."

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Source: Briefly News