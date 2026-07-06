A Delta Air Lines flight carrying passengers was struck by a firework while descending to land at Chicago Midway International Airport

Cockpit audio captured the pilot reporting a loud bang moments before landing, with officials later confirming that a fireworks mortar had hit the aircraft

The Airbus landed safely without injuries, but the rare incident has renewed concerns about setting off fireworks near airports and the potential dangers they pose to aircraft

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Eight people were removed from the Kodiak 100 seaplane by fire department units, and two had minor injuries and refused medical attention. Image: FAA

Source: Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight was struck by a firework while approaching Chicago Midway International Airport during Fourth of July celebrations, prompting concern among aviation experts and authorities. The incident gained widespread attention after @mothershipsg shared the cockpit recording on 5 July 2026, capturing the pilot reporting a loud bang shortly before landing.

The aircraft, Delta Flight 1076, had departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was carrying 52 passengers and six crew members when the incident occurred. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot reported that a fireworks mortar struck the aircraft at around 8:30 p.m. while it was descending toward Midway Airport.

New York fire officials responded to reports of an aircraft down at around midday. Image: FAA

Source: Getty Images

Firework hits aircraft during descent

Air traffic control recordings captured the flight crew telling controllers they had heard and felt a significant bang, adding that they hoped it had simply been a firework exploding beneath the aircraft. Authorities immediately alerted Chicago police while the flight continued its approach. Despite the unexpected impact, the Airbus A319 landed safely and taxied to its gate without incident, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

Following the landing, inspectors examined the aircraft and confirmed it had sustained minor paint damage from the impact. Delta Air Lines said the aircraft was temporarily taken out of service for further inspections to ensure there was no hidden structural or engine damage before returning to operation.

Chicago police later confirmed the firework caused only superficial damage, although the incident remains under investigation. Officials have referred parts of the investigation to the FBI, while authorities continue trying to determine who launched the firework.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media relieved the flight landed safely

After the cockpit recording was shared online by the news outlet @nytimes, many social media users expressed relief that the aircraft landed safely despite the frightening incident. Others said the video highlighted the dangers of setting off fireworks close to airports, especially during busy holiday periods when hundreds of flights are arriving and departing.

Byron Kennerly commented:

“They were impressively chill.”

Montreal Magnet joked:

“Every aeroplane should be a seaplane.”

Usernaaaaameone wrote:

“Thank God they are safe.”

TimeTraveller joked:

“It’s not May Day, it’s July Day.”

Naliyah commented:

“Thank God they were okay.”

Trucklawyer remarked:

“Everybody just witnessed a seaplane do what it’s supposed to do.”

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Source: Briefly News