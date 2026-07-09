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A South African TikToker shared a detailed, itemised breakdown of what it cost her to give birth at a private hospital, with figures running into tens of thousands of rands

Hospital fees alone came to R35,600, with gynaecologist, anaesthetist, and paediatrician charges pushing the total even higher

The video sparked a wave of responses from South African mothers sharing their own birth costs, with prices ranging from R8,000 to over R55,000

A TikTok video posted on 8 July 2026 by creator @dis_ek_anja has struck a nerve with South African parents . She laid out, rand by rand, exactly what it cost to deliver a baby at a private hospital.

A woman shared the total cost of giving birth in a TikTok video. Image: @dis_ek_anja

Source: TikTok

The creator walked her audience through every line item on her bill. TikTok users share their own experience giving birth

What giving birth costs in SA

The video by @dis_ek_anja tapped into a conversation that many South African families know all too well. Private healthcare costs have climbed sharply over the years, and childbirth is one of the most significant expenses a young family can face. Hospital admission fees came to R35,600, while her gynaecologist charged R19,500. The anaesthetist added R8,600 to the total, and paediatrician fees brought in another R4,300. Consultations and medical aid contributions pushed the final figure even higher to R80 000. Watch the full cost breakdown that's got Mzansi talking:

SA discusses rising cost of births

Rather than generalisations, @dis_ek_anja gave viewers something concrete to compare against their own bills and experiences. For expectant parents trying to plan financially, that kind of transparency is hard to come by and clearly in demand. Mothers flooded the comments with their own numbers, and the range was striking.

Lizani Kirstein shared:

"I gave birth naturally one month ago at a Netcare hospital. The total was R33,000 ❤️"

SanmariChanner revealed her own experience:

"Mine was R55,000 a year ago, which my insurance paid for my c-section, and I paid about R3,500."

Nicolene_rowe added:

"I also paid R35,000 for a normal birth. If a hospital knows you have medical aid, they load that amount. And my second one was a C-section and it was R50,000."

LeeAndre pointed out:

"Government hospitals are free I gave birth twice and both times I was treated very well"

Tiffany 🇿🇦 shared:

"My first child 18 years ago was 8 thousand rand and my 2nd child 10 years ago was 22 thousand, both normal births, both paid in cash."

Other Briefly News stories about medical costs

A South African man's astonishing hospital visit in China, revealed how he received medical treatment at an incredibly low cost.

A doctor's unexpected experience after visiting a private hospital in Zimbabwe, challenged his assumptions about local healthcare.

The increasing pressure facing South Africa’s medical aid system due to rising costs and a concerning decline in young membership.

Source: Briefly News